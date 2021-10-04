South African consumers are very critical of a giant grocery store that has its prices botched all in the name of having specials

According to photographs shared by @KulaniCool, Shoprite store has wrong mathematics when it comes to reducing their prices when you buy their specials

In one of the images, a customer is enticed to buy two loaves of bread but the price and the mathematics seems to be so wrong

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Mzansi digital space is one again reacting to funny images from one of the biggest retailers. Looking at the pictures as posted by one famous social media user, the shop displayed a number of specials.

However, it seems the mathematics is not spot on and Mzansi finds the pictures so hilarious and they shared their comments. In one of the snaps, a loaf of bread is sold for R9,99 each and you pay R25,00 when you buy two - which is confusing for many locals.

@KulaniCool wrote:

“Always pay attention.”

South Africans are reacting to Shoprite store prices. Image: @KulaniCool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The post reads:

@KholofeloFelo said:

“And Pick 'n Pay I once asked them gore why baropa batho because that's basically forcing people to buy more things unaware. I mean bare sunglight liquid is 22.99 each and 46rand for two mos there is no sale there.”

@Muamr19 said:

“It's crazy how a person’s mind gets excited the moment you see "save" or "discount"

@SimphiweSihle5 said:

“Kahle kahle Shoprite isthatha kancane!”

@ThirstySphe said:

“What nonsense is this "save R15"

@Sir_Morgie said:

“They've been doing this for long now.”

@ThShadow18 said:

"Lord have mercy on our Mothers and Grandmothers who run towards anything that says buy 2 and save.”

@_Jelanengwanaka said:

“I saw something like that yesterday. I reversed from the store cos nothing made sense to me.”

Mzansi social media users spot maths mistake in a pic of a stunning teacher

Checking out a previous maths story, Briefly News published that Mzansi social media users are now amused after an image of a teacher who has seemingly got it all wrong in a mathematics class.

Standing in front of a black chalkboard, the image suggests the mistress had some maths exercise on the board where the social network users have spotted and giving her some corrections.

In a picture shared by @AdvoBarryRoux, it is captioned ‘But R110 - R16.50 is not R126.50. Kea hana mistress.’

The post has left the Mzansi Twitter community in stitches and has shared their reactions, with some saying the woman in the picture is not actually a teacher.

Source: Briefly.co.za