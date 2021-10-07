“Innovation”: Woolies’ Hake Wors Revolution Has Mzansi Seriously Divided

Woolworths Food, one of the major South African grocery outlets, has introduced a new meat product in their butcheries and it has separated social media users

According to ads on social media, Woolies is now selling hake wors and people are seriously debating whether it could be good or not

Local food lovers headed to the comments section and aired their views, most saying they doubt the idea is a good one

South African consumers are divided on the fact that one of the biggest stores, Woolworths, is now selling hake wors. Food lovers from all over the Rainbow Nation are sharing their comments following a snap that was shared by Johann Biermann.

Biermann headed online to share a photo and the Western Cape-based guy is now receiving all the attention for his post. The local lad is a food lover himself as he can be seen in many of his photos busy exploring a few delicious recipes and cooking methods in his home.

On the same note, the giant food store has also offered Johann a food voucher for him to try out the new offering from the shop. Some people feel the new wors with a seafood feel is not a good idea and we look at the comments. He wrote:

“Woolies now selling hake wors.”

@CarlOconell said:

“That is one way of announcing to the world that you are stepping out of the closet.”

@Lamavuya said:

“Great product development by Woolies. Keep going will surely try it out. I like innovation as long as it is organic. I mixed wine and sparkling white wine this weekend in one bottle wanna review it a week later. Only 5% of experiments make it but science never fold.”

@Misterdoller said:

“Remember that time Jesus fed 5 000 people with five loaves of bread and two traditional hake worsies?”

@WolfDen12427788 said:

“So the people who make it, what skin are they using?”

@KempenAnnalise said:

“I love fish... but I think this is pushing it! What does it taste like? Does anyone know? #fishwors - just sounds wrong!”

