It seems Facebook has a number of supporters on social media following the recent troll they received from Twitter

One South African Twitter user has now taken a hilarious jab at McDonald's as the fast-food chain decided to join the troll aimed at Facebook and WhatsApp

Scores of Mzansi networkers are now praising the local guy but the big restaurant did not just keep quiet, they returned the jab

One brave and funny South African social media user has taken a swipe at one of the biggest restaurants in the world. McDonald's joined Twitter in trolling Facebook following the outage on Monday.

Following the fast food outlet’s decision to poke fun at Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crash, one local user has attacked the restaurant via a tweet. @RelebogileReeh headed online to remind the fast food outlet that they still need to fix their ice cream machines.

Many locals are seemingly praising the social media user who took the fight to a higher level. At the same time, the restaurant chain has also clapped back, saying this day is not about them.

She posted:

“And you? Don't you have ice cream machines to fix?”

The post reads:

@McDonaldsCanada said:

“Today is not about us.”

@RelebogileReeh said:

“I thought we were naming things that don't work..”

@Biemavima said:

“Yeaah shots fired.”

@BonoloMafahla said:

“Fetch them.”

@Vyom1947 said:

“Hehe Boi.”

