Social media giant, Facebook, experienced a major outage on Monday as their clients could not access their networking sites

During that crash, Twitter spotted an opportunity to troll their competitor and shared a hilarious tweet as they laughed at Facebook

Social media users joined the funny conversation and Briefly News picked up a few reactions including the one from Instagram

In the wake of social media bigshots such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp having experienced outages on Monday evening, their competitor spotted a glorious opportunity.

According to media reports, Twitter opted to shake the internet and trolled Facebook for their crash but the instant messaging app remained unshaken.

Platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed on Monday evening leaving many users stranded as they could not communicate with their loved ones.

BusinessInsider reported that a short tweet from @twitter reached scores of people as they decided to add salt to Facebook’s wound.

Twitter has taken a jab at Facebook for its struggles on Monday. Image: @twitter/@facebookapp/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter laughs at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram’s struggles

The message by Twitter managed to reach millions and collected over 1.65 million likes, more than 335,000 retweets. @twitter wrote:

"Hello literally everyone".

The post reads:

Taking a look at the reactions, many people joined the conversation and Briefly News selects a number of comments from users all over the globe.

@McDonalds said:

“Hi what can I get you.”

@Adele said:

“Hiya babes!”

@Alexa99 said:

“I don't have hands so I'll just say hi five times... Hi Hi Hi Hi Hi!”

@IDF said:

“@Facebook,@instagram,@WhatsApp if you need any help, IDF tech support is active and always ready to lend a hand!”

According to BusinessTech, they reported that Facebook Inc published a communique regarding the outage. The website has it that poor network configuration was the main reason behind the outage. At the same time, the communications group stated that it has not discovered any evidence in relation to user data that might have been compromised during the downtime that was experienced on Monday.

The company announced that the disruption to traffic had a negative effect on how their data centres operate. Resulting from the issue, their services were brought to a standstill.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crash, social media users react

@Snowden: "Facebook and Instagram go mysteriously offline and, for one shining day, the world becomes a healthier place."

Source: Briefly.co.za