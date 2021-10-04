Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp Crash, Social Media Users React

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have crashed leaving hundreds of millions of social media users in the dark

The cause of the crash is not known but the tech giant is working furiously to restore service

Twitter users reacted with glee to the news and shared their reactions to the global outage

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Social media users reacted to the crash of social platform giants Instagram and Facebook as well as the chat program WhatsApp.

Twitter users had a field day tearing into the social media platforms and made fun of them in a range of online reactions.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp crashed with Twitter users reacting with glee. Photo credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek

Source: Getty Images

The Independent reported that the apps are aware of the issue and are working on it. The whole family of apps that belong to Facebook ceased working at around 5 pm EST leaving many users in the dark.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Facebook has apologised for the inconvenience the outage has caused according to Sky News.

Social media reactions to the outage

@Snowden:

"Facebook and Instagram go mysteriously offline and, for one shining day, the world becomes a healthier place."

@campus_faceug:

"Tech Giant Mark Zuckerberg configuring the network problems Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram are facing in the server room."

@BLM_004:

"Everyone on their way to Twitter because Instagram and Facebook are down."

@rSajii:

"Me thinking about meeting my family for the first time after putting my phone away."

@Satyachowdary66:

"Realizing how alone I am without Instagram and Whatsapp #facebookdown."

Peeps have mixed reactions to translucent smartphones: "How do you find it"

Earlier, Briefly News reported that one man has social media users caught up in a heated debate after sharing an interesting clip of a 'see-through' smartphone. While it remains unclear whether or not the innovative tech device has actually been manufactured, the young man has asked his followers what they think about the idea.

From the clip, it looks like users of the device will be able to see right through their hands while operating the phone. It also features a translucent charging port.

Meet grace, the cute robot nurse who speaks 3 languages & can socialise

In more cool tech news, Briefly News previously reported that Hanson Robotics has built a robot identified as Grace, who it hopes will revolutionise healthcare.

The Hong Kong-based robotics firm took the world by storm in 2016 when it built a robot called Sophia.

Grace, Sophia's sister, is designed as an assistant for doctors and is equipped with sensors, including a thermal camera to detect a patient's temperature and pulse, to help doctors diagnose illness & deliver treatments,

Source: Briefly.co.za