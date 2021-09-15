Peeps Have Mixed Reactions to Transparent Smartphones: “How Do You Find It”

One man has social media users talking after sharing a video of a new "invisible phone"

The device is made of a translucent material which would allow users to see right through it

Heading to the comments section, South Africans discussed the practicalities of such a device

One man has social media users caught up in a heated debate after sharing an interesting clip of a 'see-through' smartphone. While it remains unclear whether or not the innovative tech device has actually been manufactured, the young man has asked his followers what they think about the idea.

Heading online, LinkedIn member Anthony J James shares the short clip.

"Future smartphone idea - yes or no?" he captioned the post.

From the clip, it looks like users of the device will be able to see right through their hands while operating the phone. It also features a translucent charging port.

Check out some of the mixed reactions to the phone below:

Ken Soleyn said:

"Cool. I am looking forward to the day when no smart phone will be needed at all. Just project the UI in front of my eyes via an interface somehow connected to my brain. With that I will be able to navigate anywhere on earth, call anyone and see an image of them and have a conversation. I will also be able to access every book ever written as well as every movie ever made. I would also be able to make a virtual visit to anywhere on earth."

Marcus Macht said:

"Dumbest idea ever! How do you find it when you dropped it somewhere and forgot where?"

Hasara Liyanage said:

"Spending hours in the morning looking for the phone."

Vincent Kwok said:

"Not just yours, but your wife’s, your kids’ phone, and when you find them all, you have to spend an extra minute to tell which phone is who’s. Unless of course you have a phone cover for each phone, which would look pretty ugly like empty phone cases."

Palesa Lehasa said:

"ABSOLUTLEY YES, I love this idea."

Bradd Williams said:

"Does it do something other than just being clear? I had a clear phone in 1993. It was cool. You could see the inner parts. It was just a phone, though."

Thomas Alexander Kær Kønig said:

"This is just plain unfeasible. You'd have to make all internal components transparent too - battery, processor, camera (which by definition won't work if it can't catch light), you name it."

Meet grace, the cute robot nurse who speaks 3 languages & can socialise

In more cool tech news, Briefly News previously reported that Hanson Robotics has built a robot identified as Grace, who it hopes will revolutionise healthcare.

The Hong Kong-based robotics firm took the world by storm in 2016 when it built a robot called Sophia.

Grace, Sophia's sister, is designed as an assistant for doctors and is equipped with sensors, including a thermal camera to detect a patient's temperature and pulse, to help doctors diagnose illness & deliver treatments, CNN reports.

Grace is trilingual

Briefly News gathers that Grace is trilingual as she's able to speak English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, and can also socialise and conduct talk therapy.

What robots like Grace will do

The founder and chief executive officer of Robotics, David Hanson, said robots like Grace are intended as a support for medical professionals rather than a replacement.

In his words:

"Using AI and robotics in this context can help gather important data for healthcare providers to assess the wellbeing of the patient."

Speaking with Reuters, Grace said she can visit people and brighten their day with social simulation.

In her words:

"I can visit with people and brighten their day with social stimulation... but can also do talk therapy, take bio readings and help healthcare providers."

Hanson said it will begin mass-producing robots, including Sophia and Grace, at the end of 2021.

Source: Briefly.co.za