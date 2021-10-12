Haibo: Traffic Cop Filmed Allegedly Taking Bribe Money from Truck Driver

A clip of a South African traffic officer allegedly receiving a bribe has caused a bit of commotion on social media

The clip shows a man walking over to a traffic police vehicle, handing the officer cash and then walking away

People took to the comment section, most fuming while others did not understand why people were mad as it is no surprise

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Corruption in Mzansi is done as casually as people going to the shop to buy milk and bread. A recent clip raised people’s blood pressure as bribery with traffic police is getting out of hand.

SA Long distance Truckers shared a bribery clip that had the comment section buzzing. Image: @SA Long distance Truckers

Source: Facebook

SA Long distance Truckers took to their Facebook page with a clip of what looks like a trucker bribing a traffic cop.

In the clip you see a man walking over to a traffic police car, handing the officer money, thanking him as he receives his licence back and then walking away.

Watch clip here.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Seeing the clip, Mzansi citizens were furious. This is just one more person contributing to one of the biggest things that are wrong with our beloved country. Most were not even surprised as this is a daily occurrence in SA.

People took to the comment section to share their feelings:

Maria Molebogeng said:

“You are the one enabling this corruption, refuse to pay a bribe, I'm so disgusted by the traffic cop, when you see them on the road you will think they are doing their jobs but no, they are busy taking bribes. I'm reminded of the incident this morning, a traffic cop was nearly knocked by a car because she was running to stop a truck, she didn't even care there was oncoming traffic, that's how corrupt they are.”

Monwabisi Mbonda said:

“Last time a traffic officer stopped me and wanted a bribe, he told me to put R200 in the car boot so no one can see and go. I put in a lousy R1 and ran as fast as I could to my car to escape. I don't have money to play. I can imagine the trauma he went through after seeing that R1. At least he can buy Nik-Naks.”

Hefsiba Kalayandeke Kalazyozyo Chabalanda said:

“I don’t support this at all, but if you are not wrong at anyhow you don't have to pay a bribe... There's always 2 sides of the story and we only heard your side.”

Kat Smallk Mohotlheng said:

“There's always the corrupted. Don't act like a saint here. You could've argued while filming the officer so you've failed to do so showing that you are on the wrong side and chose to resolve it in cash.”

Chris Fey said:

“You need to write down the serial numbers on those notes. Then hand them to the cop and call the corruption unit. He will have to explain how you know the serial numbers in his possession.”

Mzansi praises Metro policeman for delivering a baby

A member of the Johannesburg Metro Police, Lebepe Evans, was a hit on social media after helping a woman deliver a healthy baby girl. The off-duty officer’s generous deed was posted by Shireen Ebrahim on Facebook and says the proud guy was kind enough to help the lady, reported Briefly News.

Ebrahim posted the inspiring story on the #ImStaying page and heaped praise on the police officer, saying Evans helped the woman at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

The social media account holder also suggested that the little baby should be named after the policeman simply because of his heroic deeds.

Source: Briefly.co.za