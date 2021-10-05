The 'fake Mandela' conspiracy theory is yet again a topic of discussion after a Twitter user posted about it

The comment section shows that most people don't believe it for a second, a very few do, while some are neutral and entertain the idea

According to the theory, Nelson Mandela died in prison at the age of 67 and a lookalike took his place

As far as conspiracy theories go, the 'fake Mandela' one has to be the more creative conspiracies coming out of South Africa. Every so often, it catches Mzansi's attention and reignites an argument between believers, non-believers and those who are neutral. Now, fake Mandela is gaining traction yet again after Twitter user, @sim_p_wekhoza, posted screenshots which give a detailed break-down of the conspiracy and why it is legit.

Did Nelson Mandela die in 1985? One conspiracy says so but Saffas are tired of hearing about it. Image: Wikipedia/Flickr and South Africa: The Good News via Wikipedia/Flickr

Source: UGC

It goes something like this:

The real Nelson Mandela died in prison in 1985 at the age of 67. The real Mandela only spent 18 years in prison not 27. The man who died at the age of 95 is not the real Mandela. He is, instead, Gibson Makhanda and this was all orchestrated by the Apartheid government.

The Twitter user also shared an image where Mandela's mole can be seen on two different sides of his nose as he ages, trying to prove that it is two different people. However, Saffas were quick to point out that you can edit an image where an object or feature can appear on the opposite side - this is done by flipping or rotating a photo.

Take a look at the post:

The comment section shows that most people think the theory is a waste of time and many try to explain that the image is altered. But some are open to the idea and believe that anything is possible.

Let's take a look at some of the comments:

@HookedOnDrugz:

"Bro that line was flipped horizontally, also check the forehead lines they are there but just flipped. Conspiracy is going to be the end if us in this world."

@NaphtallyMO:

"Everything I can understand but the fact that Mandela never spoke IsiXhosa still doesn't make sense to me. Even if he tried maybe couple of times, his pronunciation left a lot to desire."

@kingLeeThe1st:

"Have never read such a fictitious, underwhelming and useless story."

@PhosaNolo42:

"You guys even bother to look at the picture?? Look at his forehead guys forehead."

@karaboBokaba3:

"You guys know there's something called a mirror image right?'

