A former mayor of a Northern Cape municipality was unable to answer a question posed by a journalist

A video was shared showing him struggling to explain where he hopes to see his municipality in the future

Saffas find it hilarious and are attemting to figure out what the man is trying to say

A video has surfaced online mocking the former mayor of the Phokwane Municipality in the Northern Cape and Saffas find it side-splitting. The video was shared by Twitter user, @danielmarven, and is receiving major attention from South Africans who are after a good laugh. In under four hours, it has over 140 retweets and 260 likes with the numbers increasing by the minute.

Former mayor of the Phokwane Municipality has become the laughing stock of Mzansi. Image: @danielmarven/Twitter and ANC Northern Cape Province/Facebook

Source: UGC

The post is captioned:

"Mayor WA Phokwane, ANC Issa mess."

Take a look for yourself:

Making sense of the senseless

The ex-mayor named, Olebogeng Tumodi answers a simple question in the most complicated and confusing way. The reporter asks what is his dream for the municipality and Tumodi babbles his way through the question and doesn't provide a proper answer at all. Although most of it is hard to decipher, we tried our best to make sense of what was said.

Tumodi answered by saying his interest and the ANC's interest is to make the municipality become a district level municipality even though it's in local government and even though it's a local municipality.

Throughout the video, the ex-mayor fills his answer with "errrrs" and "ummms" as he tries to string words together. Making the video so much funnier is the way it is edited, cutting to a clip of President Cyril Ramaphosa having a jolly good laugh at a conference.

Saffas join the laugh

@danielmarven's followers find the video hilarious and many are trying to explain what the ex-mayor is saying. Some wish he used his mother tongue to answer the question. But one follower's explanation will leave you in stitches as he compares it to the PSL.

@Sedukanelo90:

"The mayor is referring to level of service provisioning at the district and he did acknowledge that local can never be a district, in fact, he is acknowledging that the district is performing all its services delivery mandate promptly at the required standard."

@Kgabo48649279:

"He should have used his mother tongue. I guess he wants to say he wants to improve local municipality to be good as higher municipalities."

@MashiloaneJam:

"This explains why we don't have anything progressive in Phokwane. Everything we have is from pre-94. Shocking indeed."

@ossfy03:

"He's clueless this one. It could have been worse had he tried explaining in his mother tongue."

@BT_Sidyani:

"Hahaha. What's going on? Lol. I need to get the proper video."

@mondlanaj:

The problem is the language, he doesn't understand the question and he knows what he is saying. I wonder if he is hoping to address his colleagues."

@MshikaNathi:

"I understand the mayor. He wants the municipality at PSL level functioning like a international municipality even though it is a local municipality. He wants levels."

Source: Briefly.co.za