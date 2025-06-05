Kaizer Chiefs will hold their 2025/26 pre-season tour in the Netherlands, marking a significant shift towards international preparation and exposure

Chiefs won the Nedbank Cup, ending a decade-long trophy drought, but finished 9th in the Betway Premiership, missing out on MTN8 qualification

Fans reacted with mixed emotions, ranging from excitement and praise to sarcasm and cautious optimism about the club’s direction under coach Nasreddine Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that their pre-season preparations for the upcoming 2025/26 season will take place in the Netherlands. This marks a strategic shift in the club's approach, aiming to enhance competitive readiness and international exposure.

Kaizer Chiefs have announced their pre-season preparations for the upcoming 2025/26 season. Image: @nabinasredine

Source: Instagram

Season overview: Triumph and tribulation

The 2024/25 season was a mix of challenges and achievements for Amakhosi. Under the guidance of head coach Nasreddine Nabi, the team secured their first major trophy in a decade by winning the Nedbank Cup. In the final held at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Chiefs defeated arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1, with goals from Gaston Sirino and Yusuf Maart clinching the victory.

Despite the cup success, Chiefs struggled in the Betway Premiership, finishing ninth and missing out on the MTN8 competition. The inconsistency in league performance highlighted areas needing improvement, which the upcoming European tour aims to address.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fan reactions

The announcement of the Netherlands tour elicited a range of responses from supporters:

Bulelani:

"A reward for winning the trophy now that's more like it, not this thing of making us a laughing stock by having a pre-season in Botswana with Security Systems FC 🙄"

Rica:

"Lilepo will score a goal like that one of Van Persie when we come back."

Evangelist:

"Now Netherlands will see our Nedbank trophy 🏆"

Nema:

"😂 Nabi is cooking"

Rea:

"Nabi is cooking at the same time he is cleaning 🧹"

Mon Drick:

"Went to Turkey and came back with a Nedbank Cup 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥"

Bane:

"You look after your players but they let the fans down"

Motsamai:

"If possible, please keep it strictly behind closed doors and don't tell us the scorelines of any friendly match you play there. Personally I don't want to hear how we beat Ajax Amsterdam 5-0, I've got expectations to manage...."

Mapsie:

"I remember when Ranga was the leading goal scorer in friendly games in preseason and I thought to myself 'teams are going to see flames this Season' kanti 🤐"

Thulani:

"Let’s hope that the coach won’t make the players to run at bush when they get there"

The diverse reactions reflect both optimism and cautious skepticism among the fanbase.

Strategic objectives

The decision to hold the pre-season in the Netherlands is aimed at exposing players to higher levels of competition and different playing styles. It also provides an opportunity for the coaching staff to assess new talent and integrate tactical adjustments ahead of the new season.

As Kaizer Chiefs prepare for the 2025/26 campaign, the Netherlands tour represents a proactive step towards building on their recent cup success and striving for improved league performance

As Kaizer Chiefs prepare for the 2025/26 campaign, the Netherlands tour represents a proactive step for the club. Image : @nabinasreddine

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News