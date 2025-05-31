The Kaizer Chiefs legend believes the coach deserves another season after ending the club’s 10-year trophy drought by winning the Nedbank Cup

Despite cup success, Nabi’s future is under scrutiny after Chiefs finished ninth in the Betway Premiership

Radebe stresses that for Chiefs to compete for league honours and continental football, the club must support Nabi by signing quality players

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe has called on Amakhosi management to retain head coach Nasreddine Nabi despite a disappointing league campaign.

The Tunisian Belgian mentor’s future at Naturena hangs in the balance after the Soweto giants finished a dismal ninth in the Betway Premiership. However, Nabi did manage to guide Chiefs to their first piece of silverware in a decade by winning the Nedbank Cup.

Trophy ends drought but league woes remain

“It’s unfortunate that coaches are judged solely by results. Yes, we were poor in the league, but Nabi delivered something we haven’t had in a very long time, a trophy. That must count for something.” Radebe told Kick Off.

Radebe, who remains one of the most respected figures in South African football, believes the Nedbank Cup triumph should earn Nabi a full season to prove himself further.

Quality signings needed to compete

The former Leeds United defender stressed that any chance of improvement hinges on quality recruitment during the upcoming transfer window.

“For Nabi to bring consistency and push for top honours, the club must invest in better players,” he said. “If Kaizer Chiefs are to compete for league titles and qualify for continental football, the management must support the coach.”

Radebe insists that bolstering the squad is non-negotiable if Amakhosi are serious about reclaiming their status as giants of African football.

Support the coach to build a winning team

“Kaizer Chiefs is a big brand on the continent. We’re hungry for success. This Nedbank Cup win can be the foundation to build something special,a team capable of consistently winning trophies and challenging in the league.” Radebe added.

Despite growing pressure from fans and some within the club hierarchy, Radebe’s remarks may influence the final decision on Nabi’s future. The coach himself recently hinted at ongoing transfer plans aimed at strengthening the squad for the new season.

Whether that backing comes remains to be seen, but the former skipper’s plea is clear: trust the process and give Nabi the tools he needs to succeed.

Source: Briefly News