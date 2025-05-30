Kaizer Chiefs have been advised to sack Nasreddine Nabi after an abysmal season in the Betway Premiership in the just concluded campaign

The Soweto giants failed to qualify for next season's MTN8 competition after failing to make top eight in the Premier Soccer League

An Orlando Pirates legend is not convinced the Glamour Boys had a good season despite winning the Nedbank Cup to end their trophy drought

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi has urged Kaizer Chiefs to consider letting Nasreddine Nabi leave the club this summer despite ending their ten-year wait for a title by winning the Nedbank Cup this season.

The Tunisian tactician was unable to lead the Glamour Boys to a top-eight finish in the Betway Premiership as they failed to win their last match of the season against Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium.

The Soweto giants were tipped to have a good campaign under the former AS FAR Rabat manager but ended the season in ninth place on the Premier Soccer League table.

Tso advises Kaizer Chiefs to let Nabi go

In an interview with OmniaudioAfrica, Tso believes Kaizer Chiefs were not impressive under Nabi this season and that their league performance shows they need to let the Tunisian coach go.

The former Orlando Pirates star believes the Nedbank Cup win is not a sufficient reason for Nabi to keep his job, as any team can win a cup competition, comparing them to Magesi FC, who won the Carling Knockout Cup after beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

"Eight wins from 28 matches? That’s not Kaizer Chiefs. This is a club built on dominance in South African football, a club that fills stadiums even on weekdays, not just weekends," Vilakazi said on the OmniaudioAfrica YouTube channel.

"Now we’re acting like finishing outside the top eight is acceptable? No chance! The coach has failed. Let’s not even get started on the Nedbank Cup, so much went wrong, and the fans weren’t happy. Anyone can win a cup these days. Look at Magesi, they took the Carling Cup. Does that mean Magesi and Chiefs are now on the same level?

"To me, Nabi hasn’t improved the team, and he’s taken them backwards. If you compare him to previous coaches at Chiefs, many didn’t even get to finish the season. He had a full pre-season to prepare. What has he really shown to justify staying on?

"Honestly, nothing. He’s no upgrade from past coaches. If Nabi stays, forget about winning the league next season, even a top-four finish would be a fantasy," he added bluntly.

Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs are already making transfer plans for next season and it's not looking like they are planning on parting ways.

