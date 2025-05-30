Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has broken his silence regarding questions about the absence of Kaizer Chiefs players in his final squad for South Africa's upcoming international friendly matches against Mozambique and Tanzania.

The Belgian manager included three Kaizer Chiefs players (Bruce Bvuma, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Yusuf Maart) in his preliminary squad, but all were dropped from the final list as Orlando Pirates dominated the team.

The Glamour Boys had a disappointing season in the Betway Premiership, missing out on the top eight after their final game against Polokwane City, but ended the season with a trophy after defeating Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final, thus ending their ten-year wait for a title.

The performances of Nasreddine Nabi's players did not convince the Bafana Bafana head coach to include them in his final squad.

Broos explains why Kaizer Chiefs players were not selected

In an interview with journalists after releasing the final squad for the international friendlies, Broos explained that, for now, he will not choose any players from Kaizer Chiefs despite their successful campaign in the Nedbank Cup.

“For now, I can’t select players from Kaizer Chiefs,” the former Cameroon national team coach told journalists.

“I hope they have a good campaign next season. Yes, they won the Cup, but that was the only bright spot in their campaign. The rest of the season was disappointing.

“The supporters are happy about the Cup win, but we need to be honest. I have nothing against Kaizer Chiefs, but I have to be truthful in my selections.

“Most of the time, Chiefs didn’t perform well. If they had, they wouldn’t be ninth on the log, they should be third, second, or first.”

Broos' words sparked different reactions from fans on social media, with some agreeing with him while others disagreed with his comments on the issue.

Reactions as Broos confirms why Chiefs stars were dropped

Coco Master said:

"He is honest, we know as Khosi Supporters our team has been performing badly. Much respect to the Coach."

Gumgedle wrote:

"He is correct; this team is a joke. I won that cup by luck. People talk about the style of play, but football is about winning. Nabi makes excuses about style. Who cares about style? People want a winning team. This team has no style and isn’t winning."

Mao jnr added:

"Broos is brutally honest here about the overall performance of Kaizer Chiefs this season."

ST.noko shared:

"As Amskhosi supporters we must boycott Bafana matches,we are in numbers so let us disassociate ourselves from them.we cannot be subjected to this kind if disrespect and insults."

Akani Nwanati commented:

"Supersport is in position 14 - Nyiko Mobbie is there, Chippa is United in Position 11- Sinoxolo Kwayibais there, But but but …. 😏."

Bucie_Luthuli responded:

"True but Mobbie yena is about to be relegated but he always makes the squad, double standards innit?"

Themba_SmutsK reacted:

"Thanks to Hugo Broos for that, @KaizerChiefs please make sure when Broos select Chiefs Players in future withdraw them not even preliminary squad 😩"

sabelo_mgobhozi implied:

"But the same coach did select players from supersport united who are below chiefs and the same coach says he wont select players from chiefs because we number nine or 10, how does that work out."

Source: Briefly News