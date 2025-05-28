Kaizer Chiefs have been advised against signing a South African international in this summer transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs have been warned against signing Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City this summer.

The Glamour Boys are not the only club interested in the South African international, as their city rivals, Orlando Pirates, are also monitoring the winger.

The 23-year-old dropped in performance in the just-concluded Betway Premiership season, scoring only two goals and providing one assist in 25 appearances for Rise and Shine.

Chiefs warned against signing Appollis amid links with Pirates

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in a chat with Briefly News, shared his thoughts about reports linking Appollis to Kaizer Chiefs this summer.

He explained why Amakhosi should opt out of the deal and focus on other transfer targets this summer.

"Kaizer Chiefs need to be careful with the players they are planning to sign this summer. For example, Tashreeq Morris, who they signed from SuperSport United in the January transfer window, added nothing to the team's attack or play," he said.

"Amakhosi need to make a proper plan when recruiting players before the start of next season, and I think they shouldn't consider signing Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City this summer, they need to hands off.

"I know the Bafana Bafana star has been on Kaizer Chiefs’ radar since last summer, with reports also confirming that Orlando Pirates are interested in him alongside his teammate Thabang Matuludi. But I feel the deal won’t be worth it if they go ahead and sign him.

"Appollis had a poor season in the 2024-25 Betway Premiership compared to the previous season when he was in high demand for both the national team and Polokwane City. I don't think it would be good business to bring in another player whose performance is on par with Pule Mmodi, who is already at the club.

"Signing Appollis from Polokwane will command a big transfer fee regardless of his poor performance this season, which means the two Soweto giants should focus on other attackers on their wishlist."

Anuma also advised Kaizer Chiefs on what to do if they already plan to spend a transfer fee on Appollis, suggesting alternative players to consider this summer.

"If they are already planning on signing Appollis this summer, then I think they should put that transfer fee towards signing Fiston Mayele from Pyramids FC because they need a point man more than a new winger," he added.

"Chiefs did well with the signing of Glody Lilepo, and one of Pule Mmodi, Wandile Duba, Mfundo Vilakazi, or Ashley du Preez can also put in a good shift on the wings. So, I don't think they need to spend big on a new winger; rather, they need a new striker."

