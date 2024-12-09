Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have identified AmaZulu FC winger Tshepang Moremi as a plan B if they are unable to sign Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis

Coach Nasreddine Nabi has made Appollis a priority signing at Chiefs, but the club is aware of competition for the Bafana Bafana winger

Local football fans said on social media that Chiefs should forget about Appollis and strengthen other areas in their squad

AmaZulu FC star Tshepang Moremi has emerged as a transfer target for Kaizer Chiefs if they cannot sign Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis.

The Soweto giants have made Appollis a priority transfer target, but they face competition from local rivals and overseas clubs.

Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis is a primary target for Kaizer Chiefs while AmaZulu star Tshepang Moremi is an alternative. Image: Oswinappollis_11 and tshepang_moremii.

Appollis scored against Chiefs on Sunday, 8 December 2024, during Polokwane's 2-0 victory, prompting fans to call for an immediate bid from the Soweto club.

Oswin Appollis might be out of reach for Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs are considering other options over Appollis, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club is not willing to enter a transfer saga for Appollis as it looks to make quick changes to the squad.

The source said:

"There is a lot of competition for Appollis locally, and the club has been informed that Polokwane is expecting bids from North Africa and Europe. This could complicate issues as the club wishes to avoid entering a withdrawn transfer saga, as we saw with [Asanele] Velebayi and Fawaaz [Basadien]. With all things considered, the club is looking at Moremi, a player who has previously been watched, as coach Nabi wants to add strength to the squad as soon as possible."

Fans say Chiefs must forget about Appollis

Local football fans backed Chiefs' pursuit of Moremi on social media, saying Appollis is likelier to join local rivals than sign for the Soweto giants.

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton is pessimistic:

"Even if they can sign those players, they will remain ninth because that's their favourite position."

Tsholofelo Queent says Chiefs must forget about Appollis:

"Appollis is coming to The Sea Robbers."

Nkwali Cijimpi is doubtful:

"Appollis will never go to Chiefs."

Mishabisi Sydwell Mashaba says Chiefs need other reinforcements:

"They must sign two quality goalkeepers; those three failures must be replaced immediately."

Nkosij Jay says Appollis must make the right decision:

"For Appollis to be included in the Bafana squad, he must choose wisely."

Kaizer Chiefs could offload several stars

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs could offload several stars in the January transfer window ahead of potential new arrivals.

The Soweto giants have been linked with players such as Oswin Appollis, Lungelo Nguse and Thabang Matuludi ahead of the January window.

