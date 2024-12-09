Coach Phuto Mohafe said he is proud of Polokwane City after the side climbed to third on the PSL log after beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 on Sunday, 8 December 2024

The victory over Chiefs is another impressive result for Polokwane after beating Mamelodi Sundowns and earning a 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy earlier this season

Local football fans questioned Mohafe on social media, while others blamed referee decisions for the Chiefs' defeat

After beating Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 on Sunday, 8 December 2024, Polokwane City coach Phuti Mohafe took an apparent dig at the Soweto rivals.

The Polokwane coach said Chiefs and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are not the biggest clubs in Mzansi after naming TS Galaxy as a stronger side.

Polokwane City are third on the PSL log after impressive results this season.

Source: Instagram

Mohafe's side earned the victory after goals from Chiefs target Oswin Appollis and Mokibelo Ramabu, which also saw them climb to third in the PSL.

Phuti Mohafe is proud of Polokwane City

According to iDiski Times, Mohafe was proud of its results against Sundowns, Chiefs, and Galaxy, saying the side has followed a master plan.

Mohafe said:

"Galaxy is a strong team, stronger than Chiefs and Sundowns, according to me. They are a very difficult team to beat. These three matches mirror what we are doing as the technical team of Polokwane City."

Local fans question Mohafe

Local football fans shared scepticism about Mohafe on social media, saying his side spent most of the match against Chiefs on the backfoot.

Foster Foster says Polokwane thrives against bigger teams:

"Polokwane and Galaxy both get motivated when playing against big teams."

Kgabo Ronnie Waga Khwinana has doubts:

"Some coaches are not normal upstairs."

Victor Masemene says Mohafe was worried:

"It is easy to talk when the game is finished, but I don't think he was saying the same thing when the game was on because they were on the back foot and under so much pressure."

Sphere Hlophe amde a prediction:

"Nabi is a very good coach, but he won't survive here in SA. Soon, his fans will be throwing missiles at him."

Khulekani Ngwane blamed the referees:

"Honestly, we lost yesterday's game because of the officials. Matuludi should have been sent off for the tackle on Cross, and we should have been awarded a penalty for Potsane being brought down in the box."

Orlando Pirates joins the list for Polokwane City star

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates has joined Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC in the pursuit of Polokwane City star Thabang Matuludi.

After impressive displays for Polokwane, the defender has attracted interest from the PSL rivals ahead of the January transfer window.

