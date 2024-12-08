Nasreddine Nabi Explains Why Kaizer Chiefs Lost to Appollis’ Polokwane City
Tunisian manager Nasreddine Nabi has shared his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 loss to Polokwane City at the Peter Mokoba Stadium in the Betway Premiership on Sunday.
Amakhosi transfer target Oswin Appollis scored first before Mokibelo Simon Ramabu sealed the host's victory in the second half.
Nabi explains why Chiefs lost to Polokwane
In an interview with SuperSport TV after the match, Nasreddine Nabi claimed that his team are not taking advantage of the chances it creates in games.
The former Young Africans gaffer blamed the loss on his team's inability to convert their chances.
"Polokwane created two opportunities and it's two goals," Nabi told SuperSport TV.
"Kaizer Chiefs created 265 opportunities, and we don't [convert]. This is football; this is the problem for Kaizer Chiefs to score."
"I think we're the best team in the PSL to create [scoring] opportunities. We don't have another solution, only to continue to work seriously."
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.