Winger Oswin Appollis scored as Polokwane City beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 on Sunday, 8 December 2024

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will be looking for answers after his side dropped four points in their last two matches

Chiefs fans blamed their side on social media, while others said the club should push harder to sign Appollis

Polokwane City outlasted Kaizer Chiefs to beat them 2-0 on Sunday, 8 December 2024, to climb to third in the PSL.

Winger Oswin Appollis and Mokibelo Ramabu scored in either half to earn Polokwane their fifth victory of the PSL campaign.

Longstanding Chiefs target Appollis finished off a flowing move to put Polokwane in an early lead, while Ramabu completed the shock victory after scoring a late counter-attack.

Oswin Appollis proves why he is a Kaizer Chiefs target

Chiefs confirmed their defeat on Twitter:

Ahead of the January transfer window, Chiefs could be willing to pay a hefty price for Appoll, and the Bafana Bafana winger showed he was worth every cent after scoring in the first half.

Chiefs spent most of the match trying to find the back of the net, but poodecision-makingng in the final third and indecisive finishing cost Nasreddine Nabi's side.

Kaizer Chiefs suffer their third PSL defeat

Tebogo Potsane came the closest to scoring for Chiefs when he hit the post late in the second half, while the victory was secured in the 90th minute.

Chiefs committed players to find a late equaliser but ended up chasing shadows as Ramabu sent the Polokwane fans into applause by scoring a late second.

Chiefs fans are upset

Amakhosi faithful expressed their anger on social media, saying Chiefs must use the January transfer window to make changes to their squad.

VITO_G_Wagon says Chiefs should push for Appollis:

"This gives you more reasons to buy him."

life_mabege wants the singing to happen:

"When you come back to Gauteng , don't leave him behind."

Prince_0racle felt for Chiefs:

"I'm a Sundowns fan, this is painful to me as well."

Frank62869142 is upset:

"Very bad for the festive mood."

KoketsoMmekoa blamed one Chiefs star:

"Maart can go to hell. Sell him in January, that guy is playing against us."

Kaizer Chiefs target remains tight-lipped about his future

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs target Feisal Salum did not go into detail about his future amid interest from the Soweto giants.

The Tanzanian star has emerged as a target for Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundoowns and local rivals Simba SC but could stay at Azam FC by signing a new contract with the club.

