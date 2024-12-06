Nasreddine Nabi to Assess Potential Amakhosi Exits Ahead of January Arrivals
- Kaizer Chiefs could offload several stars ahead of possible arrivals during the January transfer window
- The Soweto side are keen to add new players in the mid-season transfer window as they look for a strong finish in Nabi’s first season at the club
- Chiefs fans said on social media that the club has a few players who should be sold in the next window
As Kaizer Chiefs look to bring in new players in the January transfer window, the Soweto club must make space for the new arrivals.
Players such as Zitha Kwinika, Tebogo Potsane, and Mduduzi Mdantsane are at risk of leaving Chiefs after finding game time scarce under coach Nasreddine Nabi.
Chiefs have been linked with several players ahead of the transfer window, including Lamontville Golden Arrows star Lungelo Nguse.
Kaizer Chiefs could reshuffle their pack
Nabi has to consider who to sell, according to the tweet below:
According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club’s coaching staff will assess the futures of several stars while they face releasing six players at the end of their contracts in June 2025.
The source said:
“The coach wants to bring in new faces in January, so naturally, a few players could leave, but we cannot say who it will be. Coach Nabi has a plan for the team, and discussions will be held with certain squad members regarding their futures at the club.”
Fans pick their unwanted stars
Local Chiefs fans said on social media that Chiefs have several stars that should be considering a future away from Naturena.
Arone Khosamavona Masoluke says Chiefs management must help Nabi:
“Kaizer Chiefs management expects the coach to build a storey house with RDP material; they want to see miracles where there are none.”
Sipho Mkize suggested one player that must leave:
“Matlou must leave this January to open space for midfield players of high standard.”
Veli Dest feels for a Chiefs star:
“Kwinika: underrated this guy.”
Xolani Mzikayise Mzie Mpofu said Kwinika must go:
“Kwinika still there? No Kaizer Chiefs management must offload him in January.”
Kagiso Moahlodi suggested another player to leave:
“Msimango is a good player, but not for Chiefs.”
Kaizer Chiefs star will fight for his place
As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango has vowed to fight for his place in the team’s starting line-up.
The defender has been limited to cameo roles following the arrival of Inacio Miguel and Rushwin Dortley but said he is prepared to prove his worth to coach Nasreddine Nabi.
