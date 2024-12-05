PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will not waste any expense to keep striker Lucas Ribeiro at the club

The Brazilian star has attracted interest from Europe, with Championship side Burnley FC reportedly making contact for the player

Local football fans backed Ribeiro to make the move on social media, while others believe the player should wait for bigger offers

Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro is a target for European clubs, and Mamelodi Sundowns are keen to keep the 26-year-old in Mzansi.

Since arriving in the PSL last season, Ribeiro has been a key player for Sundowns after scoring 18 goals for the club and has reportedly caught the eye of English club Burnley FC.

It is not the first time the Championship side has shown interest in a Sundowns player after they reportedly joined Leeds United to pursue defender Khuliso Mudau.

Lucas Ribeiro is a target for European clubs

Ribeiro's future in the PSL could be in jeopardy, according to the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma sources, taking Ribeiro, who dreams of representing Bafana Bafana, away from Sundowns will be challenging.

The source said:

“Although there is interest from Europe, including from Burnley FC of England, Sundowns are not willing to let him go. He is one player they will fight to keep at all costs.”

Fans back Ribeiro to make the move

Local football fans praised Ribeiro on social media, saying the player deserves to play at the highest level.

Modise Pholoholo says Ribeiro deserves a big move:

“Most of us know Ribeiro deserves to play in more elite leagues without being insensitive. He is ahead of his peers here at home.”

Joseph Makha says Sundowns values the player highly:

“Ribeiro is a long-term investment for the club.”

Andile Makhadi Madikizela wants Ribiero in the Bafana team:

“Stupid Bafana must allow this guy to play for our country before he goes abroad.”

Sphola Tz Jnr says European scouts must target other teams:

“Somebody tell them to try Soweto derby clubs; there are many overrated players.”

Arone Khosamavona Masoluke wants a bigger move:

“The so-called European teams who spent more than 10 years fighting relegation without playing in the Champions League. Some have never played in the World Club Cup, while the mighty Mamelodi Sundowns is going there for the second time. Sundowns players play in the CAF Champions League and deserve to play for teams that play in the UEFA Champions League.”

