PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly monitoring Stellenbosch FC striker Andre de Jong

The New Zealand striker has emerged as a target for Masandawana after becoming a vital member of Steve Barker's attack since 2022

Local football fans said on social media that Sundowns are desperate to turn their fortunes around and are against De Jong joining the side

New Zealand striker Andre de Jong has emerged as a target for Mamelodi Sundowns in the next transfer window.

The 28-year-old Stellenbosch FC striker has scored 11 goals for the Winelands side since 2022 and could be added to Sundowns' impressive array of attacking talent.

Along with Sundowns' interest in De Jong, Stellies could face multiple bids for several of their stars from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in the next transfer window.

Andre de Jong is highly valued at Stellenbosch FC

De Jong celebrated his 28th birthday early in November 2024, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Stellies, the club is not looking to add quality to its rivals as it aims to continue developing a strong squad that can challenge for titles.

The source said:

"Stellenbosch wants to be one of the top sides in the country rather than being known as a feeder for other clubs. De Jong has been an excellent servant for the club and is appreciated by everybody here, so there is no intention of selling him. Of course, anything can happen in football, but it will be tough to imagine a situation where the club agrees to a deal."

Fans tell De Jong to stay

Local football fans said on social media that De Jong should stay at the club that has helped develop new Bafana Bafana players.

Mossa D. Dembele made a joke:

"One day, Sundowns will sign me because they are signing everything that kicks a ball."

Gomolemo Kent expects Sundowns to be busy:

"Things are not looking good for them, so expect a busy transfer window."

Tumisang Kutlwisiso Mokhauli says Sundowns are targeting Stellies:

"Since Stellies started beating them, they want to sign all their players."

Bentriech Tsebishi admires De Jong:

"Andre De Jong, top quality. Always involved in the final third."

Dipapas Yosemite Ambrose is against the move:

"No, that man won't fit in at Sundowns."

