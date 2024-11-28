Kaizer Chiefs are monitoring top stars from other teams in the Premier Soccer League as they work on adding more quality players to their squad

The Soweto-based club are said to be interested in signing four top players from Betway Premiership rivals

The Glamour Boys face serious competition from city rivals Orlando Pirates for one of the players

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly showing interest in signing four players from one of their Premier Soccer League rivals in the next transfer window or the summer.

The Soweto giants are big on bolstering their squad by adding new quality players to help return their club to the top.

Since Nasreddine Nabi arrived at the club, several new players have joined the team, but the Tunisian manager still insists on more in certain areas.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly showing interest in Fawaaz Basadien, and three other Stellenbosch FC stars. Photo: @StellenboschFC.

Kaizer Chiefs interested in four players from PSL rivals

According to a report by the South African, Kaizer Chiefs are showing interest in four players from rivals Stellenbosch FC.

According to Soccer Laduma, the Glamour Boys want Bafana Bafana star Fawaaz Basadien and are looking at making a new, improved bid for the South African international.

The Stellies turned down Amakhosi's initial offer of R10 million, but the Soweto-based club are ready to make an improved offer of around R13 million for the left-back.

Nabi's side are also focused on bringing centre defenders Thabo Moloisane and Ismael Toure to Naturena, but they face uncertainty for the latter, who is also a transfer target for Orlando Pirates.

Moloisane's contract with the Stellies will expire in June 2025, and he could be available to join the Soweto giants on a free transfer in the summer.

According to iDiskiTimes, Stellenbosch are only willing to sell Toure to foreign suitors rather than a direct rival.

South African midfielder Sihle Nduli has been at his best under Steve Barker at the Winelands club, and his performance has caught the eyes of Kaizer Chiefs.

The Mzansi star has been compared to Italian legend Andrea Pirlo and could be the perfect midfielder for Nabi.

