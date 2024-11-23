Kaizer Chiefs: Bafana Bafana Star Hints at Possible Move to Amakhosi
Bafana Bafana star Khanyisa Mayo has hinted at the possibility of joining Kaizer Chiefs in the future after opting for a move abroad last summer.
The South African international was one of Amakhosi's transfer targets last summer but ended up joining Algerian side CR Belouizdad.
The Glamour Boys are still focused on signing new forwards in the next transfer window, and there's a possibility of getting Mayo, as he's yet to adapt to the Algerian league.
Mayo hints at possible move to Kaizer Chiefs
In an interview with Kick Off, as per the South African, Mayo confirmed that joining Kaizer Chiefs will be his first option if he decides to leave Algeria and return to the Premier Soccer League.
"Regarding Chiefs, yes, if I ever think about coming back home, they will be my first preference," he said.
Mayo's father, Patrick Mayo, was a key player for the Glamour Boys between 2003 and 2007. The Bafana Bafana star is also hoping to follow in his footsteps.
"It's the biggest team in South Africa, and my dad played there. So, I also see myself representing one of the top teams in the country," the former Cape Town City star added.
The South African attacker will have the first chance to win Chiefs fans' hearts when CR Belouizdad face Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League group stage tie.
