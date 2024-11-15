Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have been fined R150 000 due to unruly fan behaviour during their 4-0 Carling Cup defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 2 November 2024

It is the second time the PSL has punished Chiefs after a similar incident during a 2-1 league defeat to the same opponents earlier this season

Local football fans said on social media that the PSL should hand down harsher punishments, while some fans blamed the referees for the angry reactions

Kaizer Chiefs have been handed their second fine for unruly behaviour this season after the PSL handed down an R150 000 punishment.

The Soweto club was punished after fans evaded the field during their 4-0 Carling Cup exit to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 2 November 2024.

Kaizer Chiefs could face a harsher punishment if fans continue to cause unrest.

Mzansi's governing body found the club guilty of failing to handle their fans, despite Amakhosi apologising for the behaviour of their supporters.

The PSL punishes Kaizer Chiefs again

Chiefs were punished by the PSL, according to the tweet below:

According to iDisiki Times, PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu said Chiefs were penalised for their previous transgression, while the recent fine was initially R200 000.

Majavu said:

"You will also note that Kaizer Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC three weeks ago on exactly the same charges. They will be fined a monetary amount of R100 000, of which R50 000 was suspended. Within the period of suspension, Kaizer Chiefs has reoffended again by operation of law. This means that the R50 000 that was suspended earlier is now effective. It will be added to the R100 000, which is half of the R200 000 imposed for this infringement."

Majavu added that the PSL is busy exploring the possibility of further punishment for repeat offenders.

Amakhosi fans are defiant

Amakhosi fans said on social media that bad refereeing was the cause of the unrest, while rival football supporters said Chiefs should receive harsher punishments.

Mpumeleo Mkhize says Chiefs are being targeted:

"That makes a total of R300 000. Poor officiating and match-fixing are causing havoc."

Vandamme Mbutho said there might be more fan unrest:

"We will not stop until referees do the right thing."

Londie London says the PSL's hands are tied:

"They will never hit us with a stadium ban; the country will suffer financially."

Koketso Dongo Mafereka is frustrated:

"When will the PSL give Chiefs the deserved punishment ?? Those hooligans repeat the same offence over and over again within a year."

Qunta Dinwa wants a harsher punishment:

"Why not deduct at least seven points? I'm telling you they will behave next time."

Nasreddie Nabi eyes Kaizer Chiefs reinforcements

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi will be looking to bring in new players during the January transfer window.

The Tunisian coach has identified a new striker and winger as priority targets, however the club could look to reinforce the midfield following an injury to Edson Castillo.

