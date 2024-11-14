Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have been linked with several stars ahead of the January transfer window as coach Nasreddine Nabi continues to build a title-winning squad

The Tunisian coach has identified attack as his main concern; however, the club may look to strengthen the midfield

Amakhosi fans flooded social media with their respective wish lists of players they want to see arrive at Naturena during the upcoming transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs are expected to be busy in the January transfer window after three losses in their last five matches.

The Soweto giants have been linked to several stars, including Oswin Appollis, Asanele Velebayi, Percy Tau, and Bongani Zungu.

Ahead of the January window, coach Nabi will be looking to reinforce his side, particularly in attack, with Polokwane City star Appollis emerging as the priority target.

Nasreddine Nabi will look for the right player

Tau has been linked with Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, Amakhosi management is willing to back Nabi, while an injury to Edson Castillo could force them to look for a new midfielder.

The source said:

"It won't be a transfer window without hearing a lot of players linked to Kaizer Chiefs, and this is just another example of that. The coach has not made it a secret that he wants more options in attack, and a few players are being looked at behind closed doors. The management is willing to back the coach in the transfer market, but the player in question must meet the requirements of being a Chiefs player."

Fans make their demands

Amakhosi supporters took to social media with their demands of who they want to see wear the famous black and gold jersey.

Thami Mvelase Page has a wishlist:

"Zungu would be a good signing for us. While we are trying to get Apollis and Mbule."

Cebo Kwazi Jy Finiza made some demands:

"Our defence is good. We just need Matuludi and let Frosler play left back. Bring in Zungu, with his experience, to give us calmness and confidence in that midfield. We also need two wingers and a good striker to bench Chivaviro."

Mi Molapo says Chiefs have weaknesses:

"They are not clinical in finishing. They can't hold the ball to dictate terms to their opponents. Most of their passes were hospital-bound and quickly intercepted."

Mpangazitha Mpangazitha has a request:

"Chiefs management must try to negotiate with Stellies for Adams. We really need a young, quick and intelligent midfielder. And we still need Apollis to help Sirino upfront; if we don't get one, we will struggle in the second round."

Andrew Max Hlatshwayo wants new recruits:

"Mkhulise, Appollis, Mbule, Sithole and any goalkeeper besides Ntwari should be our focus. Bongani Zungu is finished."

Hugo Broos wants Percy Tau in a better frame of mind

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said midfielder Percy Tau had been affected by uncertainty at Al Ahly and online criticism.

Tau has been excluded from recent Bafana squads and has been constantly linked with a return to Mzansi to play for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

