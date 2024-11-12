Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said there are too many external factors affecting playmaker Percy Tau

The Belgium tactician said the Al Ahly star has been omitted from the Bafana Bafana squad due to club complications and social media criticism

Local football fans agreed with Broos on social media, while others felt the coach had made a mistake by not including the Bafana Bafana vice-captain

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said Percy Tau's performance on the field is being affected by too many external factors.

Despite being Bafana's vice-captain, Tau has been omitted from recent squads, and Broos said it is not the right time for the player to wear the national jersey.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said Percy Tau is affected by external factors. Image: Richard Pelham/FIFA and Sia Kambou/AFP.

Contract disputes and inconsistent performances have led to rumours of Tau's exit from Egyptian side Al Ahly, but the player has vowed to fight for his place in the Bafana squad.

Hugo Broos needs Percy Tau in a better mindset

Broos speaks about Tau in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said the timing needed to be better for Tau to be included in the squad that will face Uganda and South Sudan in Afcon qualifiers during November 2024.

Broos said:

"He's always on the bench. So, when I said already two months ago, the environment for him in Al Ahly was not positive, at a certain moment, they wanted to sell him, and he wasn't sold. Then, there are social media critics who are not happy with his performances. So, it isn't the right moment for Percy to come and be with Bafana Bafana.

Fans agree with Broos

Local football fans said on social media that Broos made the right call, while some believe the coach is inconsistent regarding the treatment of certain players.

Aubrey Ngcobo says Broos made a mistake:

"No, Tau, but you called Mswanganyi. Tau is scoring goals, while Maswanganyi is showboating."

Fundama Anovuyo rates Tau:

"But still, Tau is better than all Chiefs players combined."

Sandile Mkhize says Broos need to focus:

"I wish they could just let Broos focus on coaching the team and not answering stupid questions. He must not be on the team if he's not performing."

Xolani Zwane says Broos must follow his own words:

"Ai maan, this coach can fool those who want to be fooled. Why did the same rule never apply to Khuliso and Teboho?"

Lebohang Mathe says Tau is a liability:

"Have people forgotten how many times Tau has cost us?"

Hugo Broos puts his job on the line

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he would resign if he could not guide the side to the 2025 Afcon.

Bafana needs just one win in matches against Uganda and South Sudan during the Afcon qualifiers in November 2024, and Broos said he would fly back to Belgium if he fails to deliver.

