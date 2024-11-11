Coach Hugo Broos said he will resign with immediate effect if he fails to guide Bafana Bafana to the 2025 Afcon

Bafana needs a win in the November qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan to qualify for the continental showpiece in Morocco

Local football fans admired Broos' confidence and backed the players to qualify for next year's competition

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he will fly back to Belgium if he fails to guide the national side to the 2025 Afcon.

The Bafana coach backed his side to beat group K rivals Uganda and South Sudan in the November qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he will resign if he cannot guide the national side to the 2025 Afcon. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

Broos selected his squad ahead of the away match against Uganda on Friday, 15 November 2024, and has backed his side to deliver the desired results.

Hugo Broos makes a promise to local fans

Broos speaks about Bafana's plans in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said he would leave his post as national team boss, while he handed a late call-up to Stellenbosch FC star Devin Titus after the injury to Mihlali Mayambela.

Broos said:

"Can you imagine that the bronze medal of nine months ago can't even qualify for the next AFCON? I'm not thinking about that because my confidence is big in this team, but we can't. We can only accept if we are qualified for AFCON. If we lose both games, five minutes after the game, I'm on the flight to Belgium. You can be sure of it."

Fans share Broos' confidence

Local football fans admired Broos on social media, saying they were glad to see the Belgian full of confidence ahead of the qualifiers.

Nathi Ka Masikantsi-Soshelelni amdires Broos’ confidence:

"Confident coach who is proud of his players."

Siboniso Mathe backs Bafana:

"The boys will fight for him; he's not going anywhere. They'll qualify."

Lithakong Ellyphonic Mohajane says Broos must be careful:

"Broos is a good coach, but he has a big mouth, always bringing politics into our football, and that is gonna make him fail, big-headed this one."

Lebo Lebogang says Bafana should have already qualified:

"We should have won the Uganda game and would have been safe now, but he did not listen when we told him about Veli Mothwa not being a good goalkeeper."

Bongumenzi Libutfolemphi Makuwe respects Broos:

"Hugo Broos is a football soldier."

