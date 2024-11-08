Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro said he is open to the idea of one day playing for Bafana Bafana

The 26-year-old Brazilain has been a star for Masandawana since joining the club in 2023 and would be eligible to play for Bafana in 2028

Local football fans welcomed the idea, while others felt that there is enough talent in South Africa to fill the Bafana squad

Brazilian forward, Lucas Ribeiro, could one day represent Bafana Bafana after the Mamelodi Sundowns star showed an interest in the idea.

The 26-year-old will only be eligible in 2028 after joining the PSL champions in 2023, and local fans have already welcomed him into the national set-up.

Local fans debate if Lucas Ribeiro should play for Bafana Bafana.

Source: Instagram

Since joining Sundowns, Ribeiro has scored 16 goals for the PSL champions, already finding the back of the net four times this season.

Lucas Ribeiro wants to play for Bafana Bafana

Fans discuss Ribeiro's Bafana Bafana chances in the tweet below:

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos recently distanced himself from selecting Kaizer Chiefs star Gaston Sirino due to his age, while Ribeiro will be 30 when he is available for selection.

Broos recently named his Bafana squad to face Uganda and South Sudan in Afcon qualifiers in November 2024, with his side needing just one win to qualify.

Fans want Ribeiro

Local football fans welcomed Ribeiro on social media, saying the player would bea star in the side while others felt South Africa has enough local options.

Kgwahla Masipa is excited:

"This will be quite an acquisition. Coach Hugo must do the Lord's work."

Nkosikhona Mthethwa says its a no brainer:

"The fact is he's better than all our players; we need him."

Pride Thabang Ndlovu says Ribeiro must stick to his roots:

"He must compete with Vini and Raphinha at Brazil."

Kemisetso K. MosHia backs the idea:

"He & Allende can do better for South Africa."

Mrr Stumza is a fan:

"Guys, let's be honest, he can be our key player."

Mcebisi Nomabhuca admires Ribeiro:

"I'm a Chiefs supporter, but this guy is the best in every aspect of the field."

Bernard Itumeleng Sibanda wants the move:

"This guy is good. I would love him at Bafana."

Tsepedi De Monyokanist wants SAFA to make an effort:

"SAFA must do something for him and Allende."

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro does not back the move:

"We have our own players here in South Africa. Go to Brazil."

Webber Blanco Mullersays Broos has better options:

"We have enough talent in SA."

Mamelodi Sundowns suffer another injury setback

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has suffered another injury setback after revealing that defender Rivaldo Coetzee requires surgery.

The talented defender will be out till next year after undergoing ACL surgery and joins Themba Zwane on the injury list at the PSL champions.

