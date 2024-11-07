PSL side Stellenbosch FC are happy after Sage Stephens and Fawaaz Basadien were called up to Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana side

The duo are the only uncapped players in the squad, while Stephens has been named in the national side for the first time in his career

Local football fans praised the Stellies duo on social media, saying both fully deserve to be in the Bafana side

Goalkeeper Sage Stephens and left-back Fawaaz Basadien will represent Stellenbosch FC in the Bafana Bafana squad.

The Stellies duo were called up as the only uncapped players in Hugo Broos' side, while Stephens received his first call-up.

Both players will hope to get some game time after being included in Bafana's squad for the Afcon qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan in November 2024.

Stellenbosch FC are filled with pride

Stellies celebrated the duo's inclusion on Twitter(X):

According to Briefly News at Stellies, the Winelands side celebrates the duo's inclusion and is particularly proud of Stephen, who achieved a lifelong dream.

The source said:

"When a player is called up to the Bafana Bafana squad, there is a sense of pride in everybody associated with the club. Sage is a guy who has been knocking on the door for a long time, and everybody is over the moon that he has been called up. We are also proud that Fawaaz has kept his place; hopefully, we will see him on the field this time."

Fans back the Stellies duo

Local football fans backed the duo on social media, saying they deserve to be part of Broos' squad.

Goqolo Mabhengu Xabela is happy:

"Well deserved, boys. Finally, Sage got what he deserved. I'm just disappointed about Adams."

Thembinkosi Mgcina Siroro congratulated Stellies:

"Congratulations, Stellies players."

Lezanne Augustin backed Stephens:

"So well deserved! It's about time!"

Alida Smith is celebrating the news:

"Congratulations are all in order! We are proud of you, Sage and Fawaaz!"

Hajiera Arnolds gave high praise:

"Congratulations to our best left-back in SA and magic hands."

Hugo Broos has no place for Kaizer Chiefs star

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has no plans to include Gaston Sirino in the national squad.

The Uruguayan midfielder is eligible after receiving a South African passport and has been a standout player for Kaizer Chiefs this season, but Broos has distanced the player from a call-up.

