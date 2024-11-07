Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has no interest in calling up Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Gaston Sirino to the national side

The Uruguayan is eligible to play for Bafana after gaining a South African passport, but Broos has no plans of selecting the 33-year-old

Local football fans agreed with Broos on social media, saying the Belgian is right not to include the attacking midfielder in the national squad

Due to his age, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Gaston Sirino is not in Hugo Broos' plans for Bafana Bafana.

Broos said Sirino is a good player but distanced the player from Bafana despite the Uruguayan recently becoming eligible after receiving a South African passport.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Gaston Sirino is not the type of player Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is looking for. Image: KaizerChiefs/Twitter and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Following the injury to star midfielder Themba Zwane, fans called for Sirino to be included in the side, but Broos said he is looking for somebody younger.

Hugo Broos is not interested in Gaston Sirino

Broos speaks about Sirino in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Broos said Sirino is not in his plans despite playing a starring role for Chiefs since joining from Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the current season.

Broos said:

"I know that Sirino is a very good player. I also know that he can be very important for Chiefs, but he's not the type of player I want. Secondly, he's also 33, I think. I was looking for months to have somebody else for Themba because he was old at that time. So I don't go to take another older player."

Fans agree with Broos

Local football fans agreed with Broos on social media, saying Sirino does not belong in the Bafana squad.

Themba Thizza Mtuzula praised Broos:

"Hahah I like the honesty of this madala. Getting Sirino would be taking a step back, same reason Tau is not here."

Siyabulela Madikizela suggested another foreigner for Bafana:

"SAFA must pull some strings to get Ribeiro in the national team."

Buyisile Mabuya Nomana says Sirio is not needed:

"We don't need him. If he were that good, he would have represented Uruguay long ago."

S-Zetbeatz Nolangeni says Broos knows best:

"Very good, some people like to put unnecessary pressure. Hugo knows who suits his style of play."

Rooi Sebokana likes Sirino:

"Very good player."

