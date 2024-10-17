Midfielder Gaston Sirino could return from injury for Kaizer Chiefs when they face SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout Cup on Saturday, 19 October 2024

The Uruguayan star picked up a knock in the 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns and is set to feature in Chiefs next match

Local football fans welcomed Sirino's return on social media and said Nabi is playing mind games regarding the player's injury

Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi said there is a strong chance that Gaston Sirino will be available for Kaizer Chiefs in their next match, even if he is not fully fit.

The Uruguayan has settled in well at Chiefs and could make his return from injury against SuperSport United on Saturday, 19 October 2024, in the Carling Knockout Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says Gaston Sirino will return to the side after injury. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

During the international break, Sirino was given time to recover from the injury he picked up during the 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nasreddine Nabi assess Gaston Sirino

Nabispeaks about Sirino in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Nabi, who welcomed new assistant coach Cedric Kaze, said Sirino will be used against SuperSport.

Nabi said:

"Maybe he is not fully recovered, but we are at least trying to count on him in the next game. He won't play the whole 90 minutes, but we will see how many minutes we can give him in that game.

Fans welcome Sirino back

Local football fans said on social media that Sirno is an important player for Chiefs, but they should consider using the 33-year-old.

Masungulo Genesis warned Chiefs:

"We can't rely on him too much, even when he is not match fit. That could cause long-term injuries."

Distance Onerses Mdisa backs Nabi:

"Mind games."

Sphesihle Nkosinathi Mbuyisa backs SuperSport:

"All the best, SuperSport."

Motshedi Joel Tsheola is a fan of Sirino:

"I feel he is such an influence in their attack."

Ngceboh Mkhatshwa says Chiefs do not need to rush:

"No worries, let's give him time to recover."

