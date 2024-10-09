SuperSport United defender Lyle Lakay praised Kaizer Chiefs after his side was drawn to face the Soweto giants in the Carling Knockout Cup

The defender said Chiefs have been rejuvenated but says his side has got to use the match to kickstart their season

Local football fans said on social media that Lakay is scared of facing Chiefs, while some backed the player to help SuperSport achieve victory

Defender Lyle Lakay said SuperSport United will face a rejuvenated Kaizer Chiefs side after they were drawn together in the Carling Knockout Cup.

The 33-year-old SuperSport defender said Chiefs have improved this season, but he has called for his side to improve after a shaky start to the current campaign.

SuperSport United defender Lyle Lakay hopes his side can beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout Cup. Image: lalas_7.

Source: Instagram

Since the start of the season, SuperSport has only earned four points from as many PSL games, while lengthy injuries to key players have rocked the side.

Lyle Lakay shows respect to Kaizer Chiefs

Lakay speaks about the upcoming clash against Chiefs in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to iDiski Times, Lakay said Chiefs have shown improvement under new coach Nasreddine Nabi and new signing Gaston Sirino, who is recovering from injury.

Lakay said:

"You know, in an environment with different players, it brings out better quality in you; look at Mfundo [Vilakazi], Mduduzi Shabalala, look at Ranga [Chivaviro] and also the leadership at the back with [Inacio] Miguel. But we need to focus on ourselves. We haven't started well, and hopefully, we can turn the tables against Chiefs."

Fans say Lakay is scared

Local football fans praised Lakay for his professionalism on social media, while others said the defender is scared of Amakhosi.

Zukile Mpeta backs Chiefs:

"Chiefs will beat them."

Raps Kellz does not rate Chiefs:

"They're just good at filling up stadiums. On the field, they still lack depth."

Sphelele Ñgema backs SuperSport:

"I feel sorry for Kaizer Chiefs."

Brolly Luthando says Lakay is afraid:

"Already shaking. We mean business this season; SuperSport is not at our level."

S'fiso Ngcaku admires Lakay:

"Lakay is a true professional; l have respect for you, young man."

SuperSport United is interested in a free agent

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United are interested in bringing free agent Samir Nurkovic to the club.

The Serbian striker is without a club after leaving TS Galaxy and has been linked with several PSL clubs, including SuperSport and Kaizer Chiefs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News