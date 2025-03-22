Relebohile Mofokeng scored his first international goal for Bafana Bafana on March 21, 2025, a moment made even more significant as it coincided with Human Rights Day

Hailing from Sharpeville, Mofokeng’s journey from his roots in the historically significant township to becoming a key player for Orlando Pirates and the national team

After joining Orlando Pirates in 2022 and quickly making an impact with impressive performances in the 2024 season, Mofokeng’s rapid rise earned him recognition

On March 21, 2025, Relebohile Mofokeng marked his debut on the international stage by scoring his first goal for Bafana Bafana in a 2-0 victory over Lesotho.

This achievement was particularly poignant, as it coincided with Human Rights Day, commemorating the Sharpeville Massacre—a day of profound significance in South Africa's history.

Roots in Sharpeville

Born and raised in Sharpeville, Mofokeng's upbringing is deeply intertwined with the township's rich history.

Sharpeville gained international attention on March 21, 1960, when police opened fire on unarmed Black South Africans protesting apartheid pass laws, resulting in numerous casualties.

This tragic event, known as the Sharpeville Massacre, has left an indelible mark on the nation's consciousness.

Mofokeng's connection to this legacy adds a layer of depth to his recent accomplishments.

Climbing the Football Ladder

Mofokeng's football journey began at the Transnet School of Excellence, a breeding ground for young talent.

He later joined Orlando Pirates' youth academy in 2022, and by 2023, he had ascended to the senior team.

His impact was immediate; during the 2024 season, he contributed four goals and five assists in 15 appearances, solidifying his role as a key player.

His performances were instrumental in Orlando Pirates securing both the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles.

Accolades and National Recognition

Mofokeng's stellar performances did not go unnoticed.

In November 2024, he was honored with the Gauteng Sports Personality of the Year award, surpassing notable figures like UFC champion Dricus Du Plessis and Olympic gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker.

His consistent excellence earned him regular call-ups to the national team, culminating in his memorable goal against Lesotho.

Looking Ahead

At 20, Relebohile Mofokeng stands at the threshold of what promises to be a remarkable career.

His journey from the streets of Sharpeville to the international arena serves as an inspiration, reflecting both personal determination and the rich tapestry of South Africa's history.

As he continues to don the jerseys of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana, the nation watches with anticipation, eager to witness the next chapters of his unfolding story.

Bafana Bafana's Impressive Victory Over Lesotho

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana's 2-0 victory over Lesotho in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium was a significant step towards securing qualification.

Goals from Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng and Stellenbosch FC's Jayden Adams, both scoring their first international goals, highlighted a dynamic attacking display and strong midfield control.

The win placed South Africa at the top of their group, with coach Hugo Broos' tactical adjustments, the team's improved attacking approach, and key performances from Mofokeng and Adams marking the victory as a statement of intent.

