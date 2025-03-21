The 19-year-old Orlando Pirates starlet stole the show with a well-taken goal and a dynamic attacking display

The Stellenbosch FC midfielder controlled the game brilliantly, capping off his performance with a goal that sealed the 2-0 victory.

Hugo Broos’ side showed a refreshing attacking approach, pressing high and creating multiple chances

Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 win over Lesotho in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Peter Mokaba Stadium was more than just another victory—it was a statement of intent.

As Hugo Broos' men tightened their grip on qualification, here are five key takeaways from their performance.

The Stellenbosch FC midfielder added composure and control in midfield, capping off his performance with a crucial second goal.Image Credit/SABC Sport.

Source: Twitter

1. Relebohile Mofokeng is a Star in the Making

The 19-year-old Orlando Pirates midfielder was electric on the night, showcasing his confidence, creativity, and finishing ability.

His well-taken goal not only gave South Africa the breakthrough but also highlighted his growing influence in the national team.

With more performances like this, Mofokeng could cement his place as a key player for years to come.

2. The Attacking Approach is Improving

For years, Bafana Bafana has been criticized for a lack of attacking urgency, but this match showed promising signs.

From the first whistle, the team was proactive, creating multiple chances and pressing high.

The combination of Mofokeng, Percy Tau, and Lyle Foster gave the attack a dynamic edge, which will be crucial in tougher fixtures ahead.

3. Hugo Broos’ Tactical Adjustments Are Paying Off

The Belgian coach has often spoken about building a balanced team, and against Lesotho, his game plan worked effectively. South Africa dominated possession, exploited the wide areas, and kept a solid defensive shape.

Broos' ability to tweak the team’s structure without losing control of the match was evident, reinforcing why he has been successful in this qualification campaign.

4. Jayden Adams Brings Midfield Stability

The Stellenbosch FC midfielder added composure and control in midfield, capping off his performance with a crucial second goal.

His ability to dictate the tempo and break up opposition attacks was key to South Africa’s dominance.

With more international exposure, Adams could become an integral part of the squad.

The combination of Mofokeng, Percy Tau, and Lyle Foster gave the attack a dynamic edge, which will be crucial in tougher fixtures ahead.Image Credit/IDISKI TIMES.

Source: Twitter

5. South Africa Must Be More Clinical

Despite the victory, Bafana had several missed opportunities in the first half that could have made the game more comfortable.

Against stronger opponents, wasting chances could be costly.

If they want to qualify for the World Cup, they must sharpen their finishing and take full advantage of goal-scoring opportunities.

Bafana Bafana Top Group After Victory Over Lesotho

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana climbed to the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier group after a 2-0 victory over Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday, 21 March 2025.

Goals from Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams secured the win, with both players scoring their first international goals.

The victory was made even more significant after Nigeria's 2-0 win over Rwanda, allowing Bafana to claim the top spot.

Source: Briefly News