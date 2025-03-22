Tau's display in Bafana Bafana's 2-0 win over Lesotho was met with disappointment, with many fans questioning his continued presence in the national team

Since joining Qatar SC in January, Tau has struggled with consistency, failing to replicate his past success at Al Ahly, leading to concerns about his overall form

While some fans believe he should step aside for fresher talent, others argue that he still has value and needs more time to regain his sharpness

A Bafana Bafana star has come under heavy criticism following a lackluster display in the team's 2-0 victory over Lesotho.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment, with many questioning whether he should continue to feature for the national team.

Source: Twitter

Concerns Over Form

Percy Tau, who recently joined Qatar SC in January, was once seen as a key figure for Bafana Bafana.

However, his performances in the Qatari league have been inconsistent, raising concerns about his form.

Despite previously shining for Egyptian giants Al Ahly—where he played a crucial role in securing multiple titles—Tau has struggled to replicate that success. His selection under coach Hugo Broos has also been debated, with some fans feeling that his contributions no longer justify his place in the squad.

Underwhelming Performance

During the match against Lesotho, Tau failed to make a meaningful impact, leading to increased frustration among supporters.

While Bafana Bafana secured a 2-0 victory, his performance left many questioning whether fresher talent should be given an opportunity in his place.

Source: Facebook

Fan Reactions

Nkosi

Time to rest.

Takayso

I don't think Percy was bad. The first goal was set up by him. Yes, his performance has dropped. Maybe we need to give him a chance to improve.

Ishmael Sibanda

Percy played nice soccer besides missing chances like any other player. To me, he played perfectly well, spreading passes. He only must improve in corner kicks. Otherwise, he is national team material. Ask Rele, he will tell you this.

Themba

Percy Tau is looking rusty and slower, and I think his time is up for Bafana Bafana. He also put himself under pressure by wearing that jersey number 10, which doesn't suit him at all. For him to release pressure from himself, he should give back the jersey number 10—Rele deservedly so.

Emma Tsebe

I think it's time we rest Percy Tau. We still have Lorch, Lorch, Lorch.

Better Mfazi

We truly love and appreciate Tau, but he's slowing us down."

Hluphiwe

Coach needs to let him rest and recoup—his form has dropped!

Bafana Bafana Shine in 2-0 Win Over Lesotho,

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana delivered a commanding performance in their 2-0 victory over Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The match highlighted South Africa's attacking improvements, with 19-year-old Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng stealing the show with a goal and dynamic display.

Stellenbosch FC midfielder Jayden Adams controlled the game, capping off his performance with a crucial second goal.

Hugo Broos' tactical adjustments proved effective as his side dominated possession and pressed high.

Source: Briefly News