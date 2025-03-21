Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams said his recent injury setback has reignited his love for football as he makes his return from the sidelines

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper has missed the last few months and said his injury has given him time to reflect

Local football fans reacted on social media to praise Williams, saying the goalkeeper has been a great servant of South African football

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Willams said his latest injury setback has helped him fall in love with football again.

The shot-stopper is expected to wear the Bafana armband against Lesotho in a World Cup qualifier on Friday, 21 March 2025, after making his return from an injury lay-off.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams' love for football has been reignited.

Ahead of the match against Lesotho, Williams said the injury was a blessing in disguise as he prepares to help Bafana and Sundowns.

Ronwen Williams’ love for football has been reignited

Williams spoke about his injury in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, the CAF Award winner said the time he spent on the sidelines allowed him to reflect on his past performances and realign his future goals.

Williams said:

“I’ve played so much football over the last few years, and that injury has done me wonders. I’ve got more energy now. I’m looking forward to the games, and I got excited again. It’s given me time to relax, to miss the game, and just get that spark back because you could see there were some goals that I conceded that normally you don’t expect Ronwen to concede. We are all human beings; we get tired and frustrated.”

Williams is part of the Bafana squad to face Lesotho, according to the tweet below:

Williams has a lot to play for his season

Upon his return from injury, Williams has a lot to play for this season as Sundowns and Bafana are both chasing lofty goals.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso will welcome Williams back as Masandawana aims for success in the PSL, CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

In terms of Bafana, coach HugoBroos is determined to guide the national side to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and has six matches left, including Lesotho, to secure qualification.

Ronwen Williams has returned in time to help Bafana and Sundowns achieve their goals.

Fans praise Williams

Local football fans praised Williams on social media, sayoing he is one of Bafana’s best players of all-time, while others said the goalkeeper did suffer a dip in form.

Tau Tenyane gave Williams some advice:

“This guy should stop making those dangerous late short passes. They are scary, unnecessary and annoying.”

Wayne AkaTourch said Williams was off-form:

“He conceded soft goals.”

Jossia Mateu Moyana is fan:

“The best goalkeeper.”

Hloniphan Tman Mdletshe admires the player:

“Williams is the best captain we've ever had in SA.”

Busi Mtimkulu backs Bafana:

“Make us proud tonight guys, we trust you.”

Former Bafana goalkeeper still claims to be the best

As reported by Briefly News, former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune claims he is still the best goalkeeper in South Africa.

Khune has not played since leaving Chiefs at the end of the 2024/2025 season, but he said his past achievements still put him ahead of current Bafana star Ronwen Williams.

