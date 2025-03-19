The Bafana Bafana of South Africa will face Lesotho in their next 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier this weekend

Hugo Broos' side are looking for their third win in the qualifying stage, and working on replacing Rwanda in the top spot

Briefly News detailed some of the things you must know ahead of the World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and the Crocodiles

South Africa will host the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their first 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in this international break.

Bafana Bafana are looking at breaking the two-decade jinx of not making it to the biggest football competition through the qualifying phase, as they only played in the 2010 edition as the hosts.

Lesotho on the other hand have never featured in the competition and they face a huge challenge in making it to the 2026 edition.

Briefly News outlines some things you need to know about Bafana Bafana's clash with the Crocodiles this weekend.

South Africa vs Lesotho: All you need to know

Match preview

South Africa currently sits in second place behind Rwanda, but both teams have seven points alongside the Benin Republic; Bafana Bafana have the chance to move to the top spot if they claim all six points in this international break.

Bafana Bafana are also currently on an amazing unbeaten run of 16 matches in all competitions, and their CHAN squad got a win against Egypt.

Lesotho are going into this tie as the underdogs as they are ranked 149 in the latest FIFA rankings, with them being the lowest-ranked team in Group C and sitting in fourth place on the log with five points.

Team news and possible lineups

South Africa have had some injury problems to deal with, but replacements have been called up to fill in for them. The latest player to leave the camp was Audrey Modiba due to his wife being in labour and was replaced by Vuyo Letlapa.

South Africa possible lineup: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Fawaaz Basadien, Teboho Mokoena, Buthasi Aubaas, Percy Tau, Iqraam Rayners, Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana.

Lesotho possible lineup: Sekhoane Moerane, Thato Sefoli, Thabo Makhele, Rethabile Mokokoan, Rethabile Rasethuntsa, Lehlohonolo Matsau, Thabo Mafatle, Thabang Malane, Tlotliso Phatsisi, Neo Mokhachane, Sera Motebang.

Head-to-head

According to FcTables, South Africa and Lesotho have faced each other nine times, with Bafana Bafana winning three direct games, while the Crocodiles won two matches, with the remaining four clashes ending in a draw.

The last match between both South African nations ended in a goalless draw early last year before the commencement of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Time and where to watch

The match between Bafana Bafana and Lesotho is scheduled for 18:00 South African time on Friday, March 21, 2025, at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane. The match will be broadcast live on SABC Sport and SuperSport.

