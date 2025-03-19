Bafana Bafana enters final preparations for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin with a training session in Polokwane

Hugo Broos’ squad will host Lesotho in the city on Friday, 21 March 2025, before travelling to face Benin on Tuesday, 25 March

Local football fans reacted on social media to back the side for victory while also praising late call-up and Polokwane City star Rodney Maphangule

Polokwane City star Rodney Maphangule shared pictures of the Bafana Bafana squad training ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho on Friday, 21 March 2025.

The national squad trained in Polokwane ahead of the match against Lesotho and Hugo Broos’ men looked in good spirits ahead of the crucial encounter.

Bafana Bafana spend time on the training field ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Maphangule was a late arrival to the squad after injury forced Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi’s withdrawal from the side.

Bafana Bafana prepare for World Cup qualifiers

Maphangule shared pictures of him training with the Bafana squad on Instagram:

Bafana Bafana is currently tied with log leaders Rwanda on seven points and has six matches left to secure their place in the World Cup that will be hosted in North America.

The Polokwane City star is not the only late arrival to the squad after Sekhukhune United star Vuyo Letlapa replaced Aubrey Modiba, who left the squad for the birth of his child.

Coach Broos is determined to guide Bafana to the World Cup, saying qualification for the international showpiece would be his last achievement before retiring.

Bafana's previewed their match against Lesotho on Twitter (X):

Broos selected a talented squad

Ahead of the qualifiers, Belgian coach Broos selected a talented squad for the matches against Lesotho and Benin.

The squad included mainstays such as skipper Ronwen Williams while there also recalls such as Percy Tau and Jayden Adams.

Mpahangule hopes he will get some playing time for the national team after playing 19 league matches for Polokwane, who are sixth on the PSL log.

Polokwane City star Rodney Maphangule is a late arrival to the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: rodneymaphangule.

Source: Instagram

Fans back Maphangule to make an impact for Bafana

Local football fans backed Maphangule while they also welcomed the national team to Polokwane ahead of the match against Lesotho.

Lucianovanheerden_8 praised Maphangule:

“Phangu Partey.”

Simon_ramabu_7 backs the player:

“I see you in front. Please when you come back, do the same.”

Tumelo_stephen_makha hopes for the best:

“All the best ntja wam.”

5stargcreativesoccer is a fan:

“Big player.”

Mfaneloclyde10 is proud of the Polokwane City star:

“Masakhona to the world.”

Djstago thanked the city:

“Polokwane is leading the way with world-class facilities. Legacy sustainable.”

Sontondlovu welcomed Bafana to Polokwane:

“Hey boys, welcome to The City of Stars. We trust you will make us proud!!

Tshepang_Ninten asked a question:

“Where do we buy the tickets?”

InnoMercy_T wanted Bafana:

“Don't underestimate these teams.”

Nyakallo made a prediction:

“I just woke up from a dream and we were winning 5-0.”

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos hopes to learn from Springboks

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will attend the Springbok training camp to learn from World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus.

The Springboks won back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023 and Broos hopes he can gain valuable information from the decorated squad.

