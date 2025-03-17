Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus extended an invitation to Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos to attend a game and spend time at a training camp if his schedule allows

The two coaches met at a Castle Lager event, where they discussed their approaches to managing national teams

This rare exchange between football and rugby could create new coaching perspectives for both national teams

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is set to attend a Springboks training camp after a productive discussion with South Africa’s two-time Rugby World Cup-winning coach, Rassie Erasmus.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos is set to join the Springboks training camp after Rassie Erasmus invited him to observe sessions and exchange coaching insights.Image Credit/Lorenz Köhler.

According to iDiski Times, Broos and Erasmus met at a Castle Lager event, where they exchanged ideas on managing national teams.

Erasmus later took to social media, stating that he "learned a few things" from Broos and was looking to implement them in his own coaching approach

Broos:

I’m Very Excited

Broos confirmed that Erasmus had extended an invitation for him to observe the Springboks in action.

It was a very nice meeting. We agreed that we will see each other in the future to discuss how I manage a team, how he manages a team, so I was very happy to meet him.

Broos said.

Cross-Sport Collaboration

The exchange between the two coaches highlights a rare crossover between South African football and rugby.

With both teams representing the country on the global stage, this collaboration could introduce new coaching perspectives to both camps.

As Broos prepares Bafana Bafana for their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho in Polokwane and Benin in Abidjan, he remains open to attending the Springboks’ training if his schedule allows. This engagement between Broos and Erasmus could mark the beginning of a unique knowledge-sharing experience, benefiting both Bafana Bafana and the Springboks.

Broos and Erasmus met at a Castle Lager event, where they exchanged ideas on managing national teams.Image Credit/Bobby Dapper.

Reactions to Broos and Erasmus Meeting

The meeting sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning its value across different sports, while others hoped it would bring positive change to Bafana Bafana.

Bongani Mgubela

What's the importance of their meeting because they can't share ideas while they're on different sporting codes❓

Elgin Du Preez

Transformation is needed in soccer..that Bafana team could do with some colour

Brian Oehley

Invite the cricket bosses as well....

Jp Landman

Stay away from SA soccer Rassie. Soccer players here earn way more than the Springbok players, but Bafana has never even been in the top 50 in the world let alone nr1. Just stay away for rugby sake

Lizo Ngwezwe

👏👏👏👏 I may not know the agenda, but it's long overdue. I hope the Minister is noting this. I hope for the best

Rushay Jody

That is going to make a huge difference in the Bafana camp...

