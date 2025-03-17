Erasmus fully supports Kolisi continuing as the Springboks captain, provided he stays fit and in top form

Erasmus has identified Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi, and Pieter-Steph du Toit as key candidates

Erasmus emphasizes the importance of having multiple leadership options within the team

As Siya Kolisi continues to lead the Springboks to remarkable success, including back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories, Rassie Erasmus is already focusing on the future.

The Springboks' head coach has identified potential leaders who could take over the captaincy when Kolisi steps down.

These players have proven themselves as capable leaders, and Erasmus believes they are the key to ensuring continued success for South African rugby.

Eben Etzebeth marked his 100th cap, and Bongi Mbonambi his 50th during the 3rd Castle Lager Incoming Series test between South Africa and Wales on July 16, 2022. (Image Credit: Grant Pitcher)

Source: Getty Images

1. Eben Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth is one of the most experienced and respected figures in the Springboks squad.

The imposing lock forward has captained the team on multiple occasions and remains an essential part of the team’s leadership structure.

Etzebeth’s combination of physicality, presence, and leadership qualities make him a top contender for the captaincy.

His extensive experience in major tournaments, including World Cups, further solidifies his standing as a potential future captain.

2. Bongi Mbonambi

Bongi Mbonambi, the seasoned hooker, has captained the Springboks in the past and is known for his vocal leadership and strong presence in the forward pack.

As a key figure in the team’s set-piece play, Mbonambi is invaluable both in training and on the field.

His ability to lead under pressure and keep the team focused during tough moments positions him as a strong candidate for the captaincy in the future.

3. Pieter-Steph du Toit

Pieter-Steph du Toit, the versatile and dynamic loose forward, is another player identified as a future leader.

Du Toit’s exceptional ability to play across different roles in the pack, combined with his relentless work rate and rugby intelligence, makes him a natural leader.

Having captained the Springboks before, du Toit’s experience in leadership roles both domestically and internationally strengthens his candidacy to lead South Africa in the future.

Rassie Erasmus' Philosophy

Rassie Erasmus has consistently emphasized the importance of leadership depth within the Springboks.

He believes that the team’s future success will rely on a collective leadership approach rather than depending on a single captain.

Although Siya Kolisi will continue to lead the team through the 2025 season, Erasmus has worked to ensure that there are multiple leaders within the squad.

With potential captains like Etzebeth, Mbonambi, and du Toit, the Springboks are well-positioned for continued success.

While Siya Kolisi remains at the helm for the time being, Rassie Erasmus’ vision for the future of the Springboks includes a diverse leadership structure.Image Credit/Adam Pretty.

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus Backs Kolisi as Captain

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed Siya Kolisi as the team’s captain, highlighting that as long as Kolisi remains fit and in form, he will continue leading the squad.

This decision comes amidst a need for squad renewal, with several veteran players nearing their mid-thirties.

Sports analyst Brighton Bafana emphasized Kolisi’s leadership qualities, noting his ability to unify the team both on and off the field, which is crucial for the team’s future success.

