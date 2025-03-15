Rassie Erasmus debuts his exclusive podcast, offering unfiltered conversations with rugby legends, friends, and game-changers

The podcast has sparked both support and controversy, with critics questioning if it goes against the spirit of the game

Rassie+ represents a shift in how rugby figures engage with fans, potentially influencing the future of sports media and fan interaction

Rassie Erasmus, the coach of the Springboks, has launched an exclusive podcast titled Rassie+, which promises raw, honest conversations with rugby legends, friends, and game-changers.

The first episode dropped on Friday, March 14th, at 15:00 PM on YouTube, and the new venture has already sparked a variety of reactions from the rugby community.

Source: Getty Images

The New Gig

In Rassie+, Erasmus takes fans behind the scenes, offering exclusive and unfiltered discussions with prominent figures from the rugby world.

The podcast provides fans with a closer look at Erasmus’ perspective on the game, as well as insights from various influential personalities in the sport.

It’s not just a typical sports podcast—it’s a deeper exploration of the people who shape the game and the culture surrounding it.

Mixed Reactions

While many are excited about the podcast, it hasn’t been universally well-received.

Some critics believe that the move contradicts the spirit of the game and could create an unfair advantage.

Ben expressed his dissatisfaction, stating,

I can tell you already that this is absolutely against the spirit of the game.

His comment reflects a broader sentiment that the personal spotlight on Erasmus might undermine the collective nature of rugby. Lee, echoed concerns about the potential impact, saying,

World Rugby needs to step in here! How dare they!”

This highlights worries that such media exposure might skew the playing field and affect the integrity of the sport.

Source: Getty Images

Discrimination and Fair Play

There’s also criticism around the idea that other national coaches, who do not have similar direct engagement with fans, may be at a disadvantage.

One comment read,

It’s discrimination against other nations' coaches who don’t interact with the fan base!

Additionally, some commentators have speculated that World Rugby may need to intervene.

Trish Kisten predicted,

World rugby going to change the rules where coaches can’t have podcasts.

Support for the Idea

Despite the criticisms, there are many supporters who view Rassie+ as a positive step forward.

Burns ZA praised the podcast, saying,

This was a great chat, guys! Hope you keep this going, Rassie. I think using this type of media exposure across the Springbok team will only grow the brand.

Fans are excited about the opportunity to stay connected with the Springboks, especially during the off-season.

The podcast provides an avenue for them to hear directly from their coach and gain insights into the team’s dynamic.

Erasmus Reaffirms Kolisi’s Captaincy

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed his commitment to Siya Kolisi as captain, emphasizing that he will retain the role as long as he remains fit and healthy.

