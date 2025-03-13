A woman stumbled upon the Springboks team at a Cape Town gym, capturing their intense workout session

In a video shared on TikTok, the players were focused on their training, all wearing the team's branded shirts while sweating it out

Social media users, especially women, couldn't contain their excitement, demanding the exact location of the gym and even considering new gym memberships

A woman spotted the Springboks rugby team at her gym in Cape Town. Image: @sinovuyosnowi

There's something about strong, athletic men that gets the internet buzzing, and when it's the Springboks, the reaction is even bigger. Many women admire these sportsmen not just for their incredible skills on the field but also for their impressive physiques. Whether jokingly or not, social media users never miss a chance to express their appreciation for the country's rugby stars.

One TikTok user, @sinovuyosnowi, found herself in the middle of this excitement when she spotted the national team putting in the work at a local gym in Cape Town. She wasted no time sharing the moment with her followers, and the reactions were priceless.

A sneak peek at the Springbok's workout

In the short video, the Springboks are seen focused on their training, using cycling machines and treadmills. The clip also captures one of the team members walking past, proudly wearing a Springboks-branded t-shirt, adding an unmistakable touch of recognition. It doesn't take long for eagle-eyed viewers to identify the gym as located in Cape Town's Foreshore.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi ladies promise to get Active memberships

Women in the comment section had no chill. Many begged @sinovuyosnowi to reveal her location immediately, while others declared they were signing up for gym membership as soon as possible. Some cheekily asked if she at least attempted to lift weights nesrby to get noticed, while others were desperate to know if Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was also present.

The Springboks' surprise training session may have been all business for them, but for social media users, it turned into an entertaining online moment filled with admiration, excitement, and plenty of laughter.

A lady had many online users asking her to drop her gym location after posting about the Springboks. Image: @sinovuyosnowi

User @Kgomotso 🦋said:

"Such a great marketing opportunity 😭😭😭❤️❤️."

User @Nala shared:

"So this is where my husband’s been hiding 😭."

User @user4717000816749 added:

"That’s us there. You can DM me, and I will connect with you."

User @Koketso Kubeka joked:

"Sinovuyo! I hope you went to the weight section and looked confused? Please don’t tell me you fumbled a Top Billing wedding 😅😅."

User @aaliyahhhh7077 commented:

"I need to get a gym membership. I'd be there every single day."

User @Imi_Baart said:

"Drop the location now!"

