South African singer Kelly Khumalo became the talk of the town after she was seen performing with a bodyguard on stage

The video of the star and a bodyguard guarding her every move while performing went viral on social media

Many netizens found this act dramatic and unnecessary, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Haibo, Kelly Khumalo had many netizens shook with her recent performance. The South African singer was spotted at an unknown event performing on stage with a bodyguard following her around.

An online user @VideosVuvu posted the video on Sunday, 20 July 2025, on X (formerly Twitter). The clip of the singer who was linked to the murder of Senzo Meyiwa by Advocate Teffo a week ago, went viral on social media with many netizens claiming that her guilt caught up with her, and others thought she feared for her life since many believe she had a hand in the murder of the late goalkeeper.

Watch the performance below:

Netizens react to Kelly's performance

While stunned by this recent stunt, the award-winning singer pulled many netizens decided to flood the comment section with their reactions and assumptions. Here's what they had to say:

@StraightupGal wrote:

"The more I see other people's lives, the more I thank God for the life He has given me- peaceful and drama-free. To sleep peacefully at night is priceless."

@BuhleTheFirst commented:

"He's wasting time following her up and down the stage...His sole focus should be on that crowd while she does her job. Look out for any threats and prevent her from harm."

@pdmangava responded:

"Never underestimate freedom. This woman can't even go to a spaza shop and buy a Kota in peace."

@1blackteacup replied:

"Why perform with a bodyguard on stage? Imagine being protected from the very public you claim to entertain…While your stage presence doubles as a legal firewall."

@ghettostar_22 said:

"People are really harassing Kelly as if she did it; she will end up in jail, but for now, she's innocent until proven guilty. Y'all are harassing her only to find out later that she's innocent, like guys, we gotta stop it's enough now."

@jayblacksheep mentioned:

"She is being dramatic right now."

@thetanganyikan stated:

"Her life will never be the same again unless she tells the truth."

