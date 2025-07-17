Former Advocate Malesela Teffo levelled explosive accusations against popular musician Kelly Khumalo

In an episode of Podcast and Chill that premiered on Thursday, 17 July 2025, Teffo declared the five men on trial for Senzo Meyiwa's murder innocent and provided evidence to support his declaration

Former Advocate Malesela Teffo detailed how Kelly Khumalo killed Senzo Meyiwa on 26 October 2014

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ex-Advocate Malesela Teffo blamed Kelly Khumalo for Senzo Meyiwa's murder. Image: kellykhumaloza/Instagram, podcastwithmacg/X

Source: UGC

Disgraced lawyer and former Advocate, Malesela Teffo, made damning allegations against award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo. During an explosive interview on Podcast and Chill, Advocate Malesela Teffo alleged that Kelly Khumalo shot and killed her baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo has been named a person of interest in the late Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial numerous times. Advocate Malesela Teffo added fuel to the fire with his declarations on the episode of Podcast and Chill that aired on Thursday, 17 July 2025.

Former Advocate Teffo claims Senzo Meyiwa accused are innocent

Speaking to MacG and the Podcast and Chill crew, Teffo, who gained prominence after he represented one of the accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa, declared that the five suspects are innocent. He said that accused numbers one and two had iron-clad alibis.

“What I can tell you is that for sure those five guys are innocent, they've got their good alibis. When I'm talking about alibi, I mean accused number one and two, they were in KZN the day Senzo was shot and killed in that house,” he said.

Teffo emphasised that the suspects in the Senzo Meyiwa case were being used as scapegoats.

“In summary, I'm saying these five guys who are considered to be the killers of Senzo have been scapegoated, meaning that they are replacing the right people,” Teffo said.

Ex-Advocate Teffo blames Kelly Khumalo for Senzo Meyiwa's murder

Teffo alleged that Kelly Khumalo shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa by mistake.

“Senzo was allegedly shot and killed by Kelly [Khumalo] where it was alleged that it was a mistake,” Teffo said.

According to Teffo, Senzo was accidentally shot when Kelly was giving him the firearm that belonged to Longwe Twala. Teffo said Longwe Twala had visited Kelly Khumalo’s house to confront Zandile Khumalo after he suspected her of cheating on him with one of Senzo Meyiwa’s friends.

Ex-Advocate Malesela Teffo shares how Kelly Khumalo accidentally killed Senzo Meyiwa. Image: kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

When asked where he had gotten the information, Malesela Teffo said:

“From the research and investigation. What I got from the people who were there. Eyewitnesses.”

Watch the full interview below:

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial judge slammed for racist comments

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is not without drama.

Briefly News reported that Ratha Mokgoatlheng, the judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, sparked controversy over his remarks while reprimanding Advocate Charles Mnisi during a court session on Thursday, 5 June 2025.

South Africans, including seasoned radio and television personality Sizwe Dhlomo, slammed Ratha Mokgoatlheng for his racial remarks. This was after Advocate Charles Mnisi requested to skip trial proceedings on Monday, 9 June 2025, after participating in the Comrades Marathon.

Source: Briefly News