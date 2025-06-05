Ratha Mokgoatlheng, the judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, sparked controversy over his remarks while reprimanding Advocate Charles Mnisi during a court session on Thursday, 5 June 2025

Seasoned radio host Sizwe Dhlomo slammed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng for his racially charged rant

Several netizens supported the judge, while others slammed him for making the issue about race

Sizwe Dhlomo criticised Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images, Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

Seasoned radio and television personality Sizwe Dhlomo has slammed the judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial Ratha Mokgoatlheng over his racial remarks.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng sparked a flurry of reactions on social media after condemning Advocate Charles Mnisi for requesting to skip trial proceedings on Monday 9 June 2025 after participating in the Comrades Marathon.

Sizwe Dhlomo criticises Senzo Meyiwa murder trial judge

In a video shared by Newzroom Afrika on X, Thursday 5 June 2025, the visibly frustrated judge blasted the behaviour and professionalism of black lawyers. He alleged that not a single white advocate would tell the judge they were skipping court because he was doing a sporting activity the day before.

“This is South Africa run by blacks. I can tell you now, even if you call me an uncle Tom, I don’t think a white advocate can have the gall to ask me that. Never,” Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said.

Watch the video below:

In response, Sizwe Dhlomo slammed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng over his racist remarks and for making an issue out of a simple request. The post was captioned:

“This judge is always on some sh!t…”

Netizens weigh in on Sizwe Dhlomo's criticism

In the comments, several netizens agreed with Dhlomo while others argued that Judge Mokgoathleng was correct for reprimanding Advocate Charles Mnisi.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TaperaEmmanuel argued:

“Advocate Mnisi is just a cry-baby in this case. He seeks to much attention and that alone irritates any normal person!”

@Aya_Muzi said:

“The judge is spot-on. Being a professional requires your conduct to be consistent with the trade. You can’t skip work and delay justice for people who need it because you’re going to run. Mnisi is out of order he needs to take his job seriously this arrogance is unacceptable.”

@SiphoMadyo replied:

“The Judge is correct in this matter. An entire court day should not be wasted simply because Mnisi wishes to participate in a marathon on a Sunday. If Mnisi takes his work seriously, he should arrange to return from KZN on Sunday evening to ensure he is present in court on Monday.”

@scollykzn agreed:

“He might be right in that justice delayed is justice denied, but the negative comments about black lawyers was uncalled for.”

@sfiso152 asked:

“He was trained by whites; he drinks Coke and brandy with them and then comes to court to insult all of us. What does Mnisi's request to run the Comrades Marathon have to do with the colour of his skin?”

Sizwe Dhlomo slammed the judge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: Lev Radin/Pacific Press, Phill Magakoe/Gallo Images

