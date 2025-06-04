Former EFF politician Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded humourously to social media comments about his height

A social media user shared a photo comparing Dr Ndlozi's height to former President Thabo Mbeki, questioning who is shorter

Ndlozi's witty response sparked laughter among netizens, with some continuing with the playful banter in the comments

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded to comments about his height. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi left his followers in stitches after responding to comments about his height.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responds to comments about his height

Social media user @sleekcliq shared a picture of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi with former President Thabo Mbeki on X, Wednesday 4 June 2025. In the post, the social media user made an observation about Ndlozi and Mbeki’s heights. The post was captioned:

“Bathong! Is President Mbeki that short or Dr Ndlozi is not as short as people say he is?”

Ndlozi, who presents Power Talk on Power FM, took the joke in his stride and responded with a cheeky remark. The charismatic former EFF politician denied that neither him nor former President Mbeki is short and offered a hilarious explanation. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi responded:

“We are not short, just both proudly down to earth 😂”

The picture was taken when Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sat down for an interview with former South African President Thabo Mbeki in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. The interview aired on Monday, 26 May 2025, on the Power 98.7 YouTube channel as part of an Africa Day special. Apart from the interview, Ndlozi also spoke at the Town Hall with Thabo Mbeki, a built-up session of the TM Africa Day Lecture at the University of Dar as Salaam.

Netizens react to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's response to height comments

Ndlozi’s quip left netizens in stitches with some continuing with the jokes. Others were more concerned on his views on the dismissal of his former EFF colleague Floyd Shivambu from his position as Secretary General of the MK Party.

Here are some of the comments:

@Thabang45849451 joked:

“Y’all should consider farming, I mean u are already there so it won't be that difficult for you. I’m pretty sure you guys don't waste time when getting ready because you can always tie your shoes while walking since u are already next to them.”

@joearrangement said:

“Gravity loves you sir 🤩 Too Humble, too down to earth 🤣😂”

@THETJi1 remarked:

“It ain't about the size of the dog, it's all about the size of the fight in the dog.”

@chefluuu laughed:

“You always have clever answers 🤣”

@ZizinjaAbelungu asked:

“Dr Ndlozi. What is your view about the reshuffling of your former Comrade and a friend from being a Secretary General to being deployed as a member of Parliament serving in the same committee as Papa Penny vhoo Makhadzi vhuu madzwi?”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighs in on Ramaphosa and Trump meeting

Meanwhile, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi may no longer be an active politician, but he is pretty much still interested in politics.

Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in May this year.

Ndlozi said was disappointed by the outcome of the president's meeting in the US, claiming that SA was handed over on a silver platter.

