South African Minister of Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, recently paid tribute to the late Presley Chweneyagae

The Minister posted a picture of himself and the late actor on social media and paired it with a heartfelt message

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa's message

The Minister of Electricity paid tribute to Presley Chweneyagae.

The death of South African multi-award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae has hit hard as many peeps in Mzansi and the entertainment industry were heartbroken.

Recently, the Minister of Electricity, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, penned a heartfelt tribute to the former Tsotsi actor who passed away on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at the age of 40.

Like many other celebrities, Dr Kgosientsho Ramakgopa posted a picture of the late star and himself on X (formerly Twitter) and paired it with a heartfelt message.

The text reads:

"Presley Chweneyagae aka Cobrizi wa le Easy, an exceptional South African talent that has left an indelible mark on our screens and in our hearts.🙏🏽🕊️#RIPPresleyChweneyagae."

Netizens react to Minister of Electricity's tribute

Shortly after the politician shared his tribute to Presley Chweneyagae, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Mokongwane said:

"Can you please donate so he can get a decent suit and casket for his burial? As a minister in arts and culture, support local artists, just like you enjoyed his money from the Tsotsi movie."

@GoddardNgo34972 responded:

"Mr Massive and by the way, he also called alcohol (beverage). Cobrizi."

@SibusisoGodsend replied:

"They should appoint you as a Minister of Sports and Arts maybe you'll make changes in the television industry."

@RealJohnNights commented:

"RIP to Him, so Minister, I know this is kinda off, but how do we address the issue of illegal foreigners in our clinics, at least at the hospitals they pay?"

@Lenox77839601 mentioned:

"His work will never pay him again, he died with no royalties protection for him. All you do is photo ops and condolences, since 1994! You failed another artist, with more to be failed."

@YSilwane wrote:

"You didn’t post this picture while he was still alive; you waited for his death. This is not right, Dr and in future, don’t do it again, because it paints you as a bad person who took pictures with his friends, and waits for their death to post them."

Presley Chweneyagae passed away at the age of 40.

SA honours Presley 'Cobrizi' Chweneyagae

Since his untimely death, tributes have been pouring in, and several government officials, departments, celebrities, and fans have been hailing him as one of the ‘best actors from South Africa.’ The late star’s agency described Chweneyagae as a ‘South African icon’.

They also noted that he was one of the country’s “most gifted and beloved actors”. Taking to X formerly Twitter, the South African government described the late seasoned actor as “a gifted storyteller whose talent lit our screens.”

On the other hand, the South African Film and Television Awards noted that he was a “true legend of the SA cinema.”

Presley Chweneyagae's family thankful for the support

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that late Presley Chweneyagae was thankful for Mzansi’s support following the star actor’s death.

The late star’s family thanked fellow celebrities and South Africans at large for their support in these difficult times.

