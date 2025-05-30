South African celebrities Sol Phenduka and Cassper Nyovest's beef has escalated on social media recently

The Kaya 959 co-host announced that he will give Cassper a taste of his own medicine after he called him a drunkard

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sol Phenduka's decision

Sol Phenduka responded to Cassper Nyovest's insult. Image: @solphenduka, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Bathong, kanti, what's going on between Sol Phenduka and Cassper Nyovest? The South African podcaster and radio personality responded to what the rapper had to say about him on social media.

Just days after Sol Phenduka claimed that he resurrected Don Nyoviolas nickname, which in return Nyovest clapped back and called the podcaster a drunkard.

Phenduka has made it known that he will "mize" the rapper from now on; as a result, that will give Cassper Nyovest a taste of his own medicine.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sol Phenduka's post

Shortly after Sol revealed that he would "mize" Cassper Nyovest, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Gaoemow said:

"@Solphendukaa is big bro, you mize or whatever, you'll end up clashing, more or less, you're in the same industry that needs maturity at high! You mized him, got what in return? Chillers are still with Sol, and your fans still with you. Lol you just hating now🚮 Nyoviolas🔥dankie Sol."

@Breakbeats_SA wrote:

"Damn! Madakweni sounds worse than Madakwana. Madakwana sounds like uyadakwa nje mbijana apha naphaya, Madakweni sounds like uhlala ekuDakweni straight."

@Oracle5152 responded:

"We never knew that name before Sol Phenduka called you though….we stand with Sol in these difficult times."

@Ro_Henny_ replied:

"You’re so annoying for not being able to give credit where it’s due. I’m sure many of us had never heard that name until Sol called you by it."

@QwaQwasFinest commented:

"Me, I love both of y'all. I didn't know that name, to be honest. Maybe my memory is just wack, I have been listening to your dope music from the early days. Anywho, happy Friday, old sport."

Cassper Nyovest slammed Sol Phenduka on social media. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper ignores Sol

The award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest also humiliated the Kaya 959 radio personality a few weeks ago when he ignored him in the parking lot. The video of an intoxicated Phenduka made headlines on social media when the musician left him hanging when he tried to greet the rapper.

The podcaster addressed the viral video of him being drunk and interacting with the artist, and admitted he was drunk in the video.

