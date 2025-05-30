South African Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa was having the time of his life at Focalistic's birthday party

An online user posted a video of the Scorpion Kings member enjoying himself at the party on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to DJ Maphorisa's viral video

DJ Maphorisa had the time of his life at Focalistic's party. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Bathong, DJ Maphorisa is definitely the life of any party! The South African Amapiano music producer and DJ had many netizens swooning over him on social media.

Recently, an online user @Vuyo_Gatsheni posted a video of the Scorpion Kings member having the time of his life at Focalistic's birthday party and vibing with everyone there.

See the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Maphorisa's video

Shortly after the video was shared and went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

@sgidongoking commented:

"One of the greatest men in the game."

@El_Sultan__ responded:

"I just wish this girl would stop using that intro 😭😭😭 it’s so... no man."

@Atang_Atang21 wrote:

"Ahh Mara guys, Phori is so handsome maarn😍🔥🔥 that white vaslap is working."

@sithebe_dibongz said:

"They can never make me hate him."

@RamaphiriMpho complimented Maphorisa:

"Mare he is Handsome watseba."

@No_limit2988 replied:

"Yeah, Sir Trill messed it up.💀 You can’t air out someone with so much influence over streaming revenue just because you want clicks and Twitter validation. Hope others learn from Foca and Stunna on how to behave around these guys."

@Vuyo_Gatsheni mentioned:

"You are to blame for all this. Scotts was always full of life and bubbly, but haters did what they do best and killed the love for the craft in him!"

DJ Maphorisa attended Focalistic's birthday party. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Who is DJ Maphorisa?

Briefly News also reported that DJ Maphorisa is one of South Africa's most beloved DJs. He is no stranger to controversy, as some musicians have accused him of taking advantage of their talents.

DJ Maphorisa has also defended his astronomical booking fee after it caused a buzz on the socials. The DJ is also well-known for working well with fellow Amapiano musician Kabza De Small. They are known as the Scorpion Kings, and often make music that their fans rave about.

Fans were worried that the Scorpion Kings broke up after noticing that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small unfollowed each other on social media. DJ Maphorisa debunked the rumours that the pair were not together anymore in a video that cracked up fans.

Nightclub cancels Scotts Maphuma's performance

In more Scotts Maphuma updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a popular nightclub pulling the Amapiano star from their entertainment lineup. This follows the public outcry over Maphuma's behaviour towards his fans, with many having threatened to boycott the venue if Scott remains on the show.

Many social media users suspect that this is the beginning of the end for the Amapiano sensation, concerned for his future as his career was only beginning to pick up:

Opinion__Facts said: "He wasn't even international yet."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News