South Africans were stunned by the pregnant Bontle Modiselle's recent stunt on social media

The news and gossip page, MDNews, posted a video of the Amapiano performer and actor dancing with her belly

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Bontle Modiselle's dancing video

Bontle Modiselle showed off her new dance moves. Image: Oupa Bopape

Bathong! Nothing can keep the Amapiano performer and actress Bontle Modiselle down, not even her baby bump.

Priddy Ugly's wife, who is expecting their second baby, had fans talking regarding her recent stunt. The star was seen dancing while heavily pregnant on social media.

The video of the Piano Love actress dancing, showing off her new moves, was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, which went viral quickly.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Bontle Modiselle's dancing video

Shortly after the video went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions on social media. Here's what they had to say below:

@m_kobene said:

"She needs to be stopped."

@DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"The baby is so confused right now."

@LMngomezul commented:

"Who said when pregnant you can't dance and look hot at the same time."

@miganCleb mentioned:

"Women are getting married and getting pregnant. O setse di nkgwete txa bofebe. Soon I. Their 40 with multiple baby daddies and I am lonely vibes will be their order of the day. Priddy got a nice woman right there."

@PVT_Prince1 responded:

"They all the same, some are making babies before marriage, ok imagine yourself as a husband & this is your forever partner, haaai niyizoni Yazi."

@Wakavo_As replied:

"I start to doubt now. Why do some women walk like they are carrying a cement bag when pregnant? Look at this one, how flexible she is. They say they feel heavier and lazier. Are you sure giving birth is painful, though?"

@PhakathiNhlaka stated:

"The way her baby is going to be vomiting after that should be studied at UNISA."

Bontle Modiselle's recent dance video went viral. Image: @bontle_modiselle.

The Molois are making their mark

While Modiselle and her sisters make their mark on the South African public, Priddy is a popular recording artist who has won several awards for his music.

The rapper also celebrated his hit single Ntja’ka’ reaching three million streams on Spotify while he recently turned 33 on Wednesday, 2 April 2025. Fans across the country were impressed with the creativity of the video, and they proved that the couple is well-loved among the public.

Priddy Ugly opens up about social media break

Meanwhile, Priddy Ugly recently shared why he has been away from social media. Briefly News reported that the top rapper explained why he hasn't been active on his social media pages. The star, whose music has been making waves and reaching major milestones, broke his social media hiatus to update fans about what he had been up to behind the scenes.

Taking to his X page, the Ntja'ka hitmaker revealed that he has been taking a break from social media to focus on being a great father to his daughter with his wife Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, Afrika Moloi. The star said he has been loving being a present father, bettering his life, putting his family first and prioritising his relationship with God.

"I’ve been quiet on this app. Missing dozens of calls & minding my business, it’s not that I don’t care about y'all. My focus is really just making it to my daughter’s extra murals, being present, upscaling my abilities, upgrading my home, getting this paper, building & maintaining my vehicles, putting family 1st, and bettering my relationship with God."

